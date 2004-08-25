Hand and Upper Extremity Splinting - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780801675225, 9780323062404

Hand and Upper Extremity Splinting

3rd Edition

Principles and Methods

Authors: Elaine Fess Karan Gettle Cynthia Philips J. Robin Janson
eBook ISBN: 9780323062404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801675225
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th August 2004
Page Count: 752
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This updated version includes the basic concepts and principles of splint design, splints acting on the elbow and shoulder; and splinting pediatric patients, workers, musicians, athletes and spastic patients. An expanded alphabetical index of 800 splints provides a photographic key to all splints mentioned in the book.

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323062404
Hardcover ISBN:
9780801675225

About the Author

Elaine Fess

Karan Gettle

Cynthia Philips

J. Robin Janson

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.