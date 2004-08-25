Hand and Upper Extremity Splinting
3rd Edition
Principles and Methods
Authors: Elaine Fess Karan Gettle Cynthia Philips J. Robin Janson
eBook ISBN: 9780323062404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801675225
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th August 2004
Page Count: 752
Description
This updated version includes the basic concepts and principles of splint design, splints acting on the elbow and shoulder; and splinting pediatric patients, workers, musicians, athletes and spastic patients. An expanded alphabetical index of 800 splints provides a photographic key to all splints mentioned in the book.
About the Author
Elaine Fess
Karan Gettle
Cynthia Philips
J. Robin Janson
