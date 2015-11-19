Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
4th Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Blending the latest technical and clinical skills of hand surgery and hand therapy, Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation: A Practical Guide, 4th Edition walks you through the treatment of common medical conditions affecting the upper extremities and highlights non-surgical and surgical procedures for these conditions. This expanded fourth edition presents the latest research in hand and upper extremity rehabilitation and provides the purpose and rationale for treatment options.
Key Features
- Clinical outcomes included in each chapter relate clinical expectations to the results of clinical research trials, providing you with the expected range of motion and function based on evidence in the literature.
- Highly structured organization makes information easy to find, allowing the text to function as a quick reference in the clinical setting.
- Contributors from a variety of clinical settings like hand therapy clinics, hospitals, and outpatient clinics means you get to learn from the experience of clinicians working in diverse clinical contexts like yourself.
- Over 400 line drawings and clinical photographs delineate important concepts described in text.
- Chapters divided into eight parts - Wound Management, Nerve Injuries, Tendon Injuries, Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Distal Radial Ulnar Joint, Hand, and Special Topics - so information can be located quickly.
- 51 leading experts offer fresh insight and authoritative guidance on therapeutic approaches for many common diagnoses.
- Treatment guidelines presented for each stage of recovery from a wide range of upper extremity conditions.
Table of Contents
Part One: Wound Management
1. Wound Care
2. Skin Grafts and Flaps
3. Burns
4. Scar Management
Part Two: Nerve Injuries and Compression
5. Sensibility Testing
6. Median Nerve Compression
7. Ulnar Nerve Compression
8. Radial Nerve Compression
9. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
10. Nerve Repair
11. Desensitization and Reeducation
12. Tendon Transfers for Median Nerve Palsy
13. Tendon Transfers for Ulnar Nerve Palsy
14. Tendon Transfers for Radial Nerve Palsy
15. Brachial Plexus Injuries
16. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Part Three: Tendon Injuries
17. Flexor Tendon Repair
18. Flexor Tendon Reconstruction
19. Flexor Tenolysis
20. Management of Extensor Tendon Repairs
21. Extensor Tendon Imbalance: Mallet Finger, Swan-Neck Deformity, Boutonniere Deformity
22. Extensor Tendon Tenolysis
23. Complex Extensor Reconstruction
Part Four: Shoulder
24. Shoulder Tendonitis
25. Rotator Cuff Repairs
26. Glenohumeral Instability
27. Humeral Fractures
28. Shoulder Arthroplasty
Part Five: Elbow
29. Epicondylitis
30. Elbow Fractures and Dislocations
31. Elbow Arthroscopy
32. Elbow Arthroplasty
Part Six: Wrist and Distal Radial Ulnar Joint
33. Wrist and Hand Tendinopathies
34. Wrist Arthroscopy
35. Carpal Fractures and Instabilities
36. Triangular Fibrocartilage Injuries
37. External and Internal Fixation of Unstable Distal Radius Fractures
38. Ulnar Head Resection
39. Proximal Row Carpectomy
40. Wrist Arthroplasty
41. Wrist Arthrodesis
Part Seven: Hand
42. Dupuytren’s Disease
43. Ligament Injuries of the Hand
44. Digital Fracture Rehabilitation
45. Replantation
46. Digital Amputation and Ray Resection
47. Metacarpal and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Capsulectomy
48. Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthroplasty
49. Metacarpalpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty
50. Proximal and Distal Interphalangeal Joint Arthroplasty
51. Small Joint Arthrodesis of the Hand
Part Eight: Special Topics
52. Conservative Management of Arthritis
53. Congenital Differences in the Hand and Upper Extremity
54. Therapeutic Management of the Performing Artist
55. Special Consideration and Common Injuries of Athletes
56. Management of Upper Extremity Amputations
57. Social Work Services
58. Industrial Rehabilitation Services
59. Evidence-Based Practice In Hand and Upper Extremity Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2016
- Published:
- 19th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756483
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756490
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455756476
About the Author
Rebecca Saunders
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist, Research and Staff Development, Department of Hand Therapy, Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD
Romina Astifidis
Susan Burke
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Director, Hand and Upper Extremity Program, Department of Hand Therapy, Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD
James Higgins
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Hand Surgery, Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD
Michael McClinton
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Hand Surgeon, Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD