Hand and Brain
1st Edition
The Neurophysiology and Psychology of Hand Movements
Used for gestures of communication, environmental exploration, and the grasping and manipulating of objects, the hand has a vital role in our lives. The hand's anatomical structure and neural control are among the most complex and detailed of human motor systems.
Hand and Brain is a comprehensive overview of the hand's sensorimotor control. It discusses mediating variables in perception and prehension, the coordination of muscles with the central nervous system, the nature of movement control and hand positioning, hand-arm coordination in reaching and grasping, and the sensory function of the hand.
In the last decade the rapid growth of neuroscience has been paralleled by a surge of interest in hand function. This reflects the fact that many of the fundamental issues facing neuroscientists today--including the problem of relating physiology to behavior--are central to the study of sensorimotor control of the hand. This book takes a broad interdisciplinary perspective on the control of hand movements that includes neurophysiology, neuroanatomy, psychology and neuropsychology, and biomechanics.
The authors, who have all made significant scientific contributions in their own right, have sought to introduce their chosen topics in a manner that the undergraduate reader will be able to follow without sacrificing detailed and up-to-date coverage ofthe major developments.
Uses an interdisciplinary approach including behavioral and neurophysiological data
Describes a variety of experimental methodologies
Treats neural computations necessary for the control of movement
Covers implications of biomechanics for control, sensory mechanisms, and perceptual processing (haptics)
Includes manipulative hand function as well as reaching
Overviews each group of chapters using link sections
Contains an integrated index and a glosssary
The five sections cover:
Mediating variables in perception and prehension
The coordination of muscles with the central nervous system
The nature of movement control and hand positioning
Hand-arm coordination in reaching and grasping
The sensory function of the hand
Researchers, academic professionals, and students interested in hand movement and control. Cognitive psychologists, kinesthesiologists, neuroscientists, researchers in human factors, perception, and sport psychology, and mechanical engineers.
The Hand in Action: J.R. Flanagan, P. Haggard, and A.M. Wing,<$> The Task at Hand. M.A. Goodale, L.S. Jakobson, and P. Servos,<$> The Visual Pathways Mediating Perception and Prehension. The Motor Hand:<$> M.-C. Hepp-Reymond, E.J. Huesler, and M.A. Maier,<$> Precision Grip in Humans: Temporal and Spatial Synergies. J. Fridén and R.L. Lieber,<$> Muscle Architecture Basis for Neuromuscular Control of the Forearm and Hand. M.H. Schieber,<$> Individuated Finger Movements: Rejecting the Labeled-Line Hypothesis. E.M. Rouiller,<$> Multiple Hand Representations in the Motor Cortical Areas. J. Armand, E. Olivier, S.A. Edgley, and R.N. Lemon,<$> The Structure and Function of the Developing Corticospinal Tract: Some Key Issues. Hand Positioning in Reaching:<$> J.F. Soechting, D.C. Tong, and M. Flanders,<$> Frames of Reference in Sensorimotor Integration: Position Sense of the Arm and Hand. D.A. Rosenbaum, R.G.J. Meulenbroek, and J. Vaughan,<$> Three Approaches to the Degrees of Freedom Problem in Reaching. C. Ghez, S. Cooper, and J. Martin,<$> Kinematic and Dynamic Factors in the Coordination of Prehension Movements. F. Lacquaniti,<$> Neural Control of Limb Mechanics for Visuomanual Coordination. Hand-Arm Coordination in Reach and Grasp:<$> T. Iberall and A.H. Fagg,<$> Neural Network Models for Selecting Hand Shapes. Y. Paulignan and M. Jeannerod,<$> Prehension Movements: The Visuomotor Channels Hypothesis Revisited. M. Wiesendanger, O. Kazennikov, S. Perrig, and P. Kaluzny,<$> Two Hands--One Action: The Problem of Bimanual Coordination. A.M. Wing,<$> Anticipatory Control of Grip Force in Rapid Arm Movement. The Sensorimotor Hand:<$> C.E. Chapman, F. Tremblay, and S.A. Ageranioti-Bélanger,<$> Role of Primary Somatosensory Cortex in Active and Passive Touch. L. Jones,<$> Proprioception and Its Contribution to Manual Dexterity. A.B. Vallbo and J. Wessberg,<$> Proprioceptive Mechanisms and the Control of Finger Movements. R.S. Johansson,<$> Sensory Control of Dexterous Manipulation in Humans. J.R. Flanagan,<$> Action-Perception Coupling in Judgments of Hand-Held Loads. S.J. Lederman and R.L. Klatzky,<$> Action for Perception: Manual Exploratory Movements for Haptically Processing Objects and Their Features. References. Glossary. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 513
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 17th June 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532745
Patrick Haggard
Patrick Haggard is Lecturer in Psychobiology in the Department of Psychology, University College, London. He obtained his Ph.D. at the Medical Research Council Applied Psychology Unit in Cambridge, for studies of the coordination of human reaching and grasping movements. He then worked in the Physiology Department of Oxford University, studying the neural mechanisms underlying voluntary movement in normal subjects and neurological patients. His current research centers on neurophysiological and behavioral measurement of the information-processing involved in human arm movements.
University of College London, U.K.
J. Flanagan
Randy Flanagan is at the Department of Psychology, Queen's University at Kingston, Canada. His research interests include visuomotor control, the control of manipulation, and modeling of motor control processes. He has worked previously at Teachers College, Columbia University, and at the MRC Applied Psychology Unit in Cambridge where he held a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Postdoctoral Fellowship. He completed his graduate studies at McGill University.
Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada
@qu:The editors have done an admirable job of selecting authors whose work represents many of the dominant approaches to studying the psychological, physiological, and neural basis of hand function. The chapters are well-written. This volume would also be a useful reference for researchers looking for an up-to-date synopsis of research in a specialty area authors maintain an integrative approach, linking their research to broader theoretical or applied issues, which is certain to create a sense of excitement about the area and a thoughtful consideration of the issues. This book does an excellent job of highlighting the different methodological approaches taken to understand sensorimotor control. In summary, this book conveys the excitement and importance of an area, which until recently has been treated with little enthusiasm or interest by psychologists. The emergence of neuroscience is rapidly altering this view, and this edited volume illustrates why sensorimotor control is a particularly good example of a truly integrative, multidisciplinary field. @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSHYCHOLOGY @qu:The editors have assembled an all-star cast of experts with each one focusing on a seminal series of experiments from his or her own laboratory. This diversity of expertise is one of the strengths of this book because the editors have made some real effort to co-ordinate the content and provide cohesiveness in the style and presentation. This book provides a solid and accessible introduction to motor control of the hand...it is eminently readable and has an extensive glossary. The topics covered are ofhigh quality and authored by acknowledged experts. @source:--TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCE @qu:Chapters are well-written and nicely complemented by numerous figures and line drawings. The 'jargon-level is purposely kept low so that the material lies within the reach of upper-division undergraduate and beginning graduate students. This book should appeal to individuals involved in physical therapy and robotics as well as to workers in the field and their students. @source:--D.M. SENSEMAN, Universty of Texas at San Antonio