Employing a unique case-based approach, Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics continues to be your comprehensive source of clinical solutions for this challenging population. This gerontology medical reference book features an interdisciplinary perspective that empowers you with team-oriented knowledge on the best diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies available to address the complex needs of older adults.

"Overall this is a useful, well written, practical elderly medicine book, ideal for use in primary care. It is reasonable priced and an excellent addition to the bookshelf, virtual or real".

Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown, July 2014