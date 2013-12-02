Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323089364, 9780323246781

Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics

6th Edition

A Case-Based Approach (Expert Consult: Online and Print)

Authors: Richard Ham Philip Sloane
Editors: Gregg Warshaw Jane Potter Ellen Flaherty
eBook ISBN: 9780323246781
eBook ISBN: 9780323297905
eBook ISBN: 9780323186513
eBook ISBN: 9780323297912
Paperback ISBN: 9780323089364
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Page Count: 624
Description

Employing a unique case-based approach, Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics continues to be your comprehensive source of clinical solutions for this challenging population. This gerontology medical reference book features an interdisciplinary perspective that empowers you with team-oriented knowledge on the best diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies available to address the complex needs of older adults.

"Overall this is a useful, well written, practical elderly medicine book, ideal for use in primary care. It is reasonable priced and an excellent addition to the bookshelf, virtual or real".
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown, July 2014

Key Features

  •  Effectively treat your geriatric patients, and provide helpful guidance to their families, through engaging geriatric case studies that illustrate the principles and key clinical information you need.
  • Form a definitive diagnosis and create the best treatment plans possible using the evidence-based medicine guidelines throughout.
  • Find the information you need quickly and efficiently with a 2-color layout and consistent format, and test your knowledge with USMLE-style questions in every chapter.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE

1. Principles of Primary Care of Older Adults

2. Interprofessional Team Care

3. Assessment

4. Wellness and Prevention

5. Advanced Cultural Competency in Caring for Geriatric Patients

6. Appropriate Prescribing

7. Ethics

8. Financing and Organization of Health Care

9. Billing and Coding

10. Hospital Care

11. Long-Term Care

12. Home Care

13. Rehabilitation

14. Palliative Care

UNIT TWO: GERIATRIC SYNDROMES AND COMMON SPECIAL PROBLEMS

15. Emergency Care

16. Delirium

17. Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias

18. Depression

19. Balance, Gait and Mobility

20. Falls

21. Dizziness

22. Syncope

23. Urinary Incontinence

24. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence

25. Hearing Impairment

26. Visual Impairment and Eye Problems

27. Persistent Pain

28. Malnutrition and Feeding Problems

29. Frailty

30. Pressure Ulcers

31. Sleep Disorders

32. Sexual Health

33. Mistreatment and Neglect

34. Alcoholism

35. Driving

UNIT THREE: SELECTED CLINICAL PROBLEMS OF THE ORGAN SYSTEMS

36. Hypertension

37. Coronary Artery Disease and Atrial Fibrillation

38. Congestive Heart Failure

39. Peripheral Vascular Disease

40. Transient Ischemic Attacks and Stroke

41. Diabetes Mellitus

42. Thyroid Disorders

43. Osteoporosis

44. Arthritis and Related Disorders

45. Foot Problems

46. Cancer

47. Anemia

48. Pulmonary Disease

49. Infectious Diseases

50. The Acute Abdomen

51. Benign Prostate Disease

52. Parkinson’s Disease

53. Oral Disorders

54. Skin Problems

About the Author

Richard Ham

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, WVU Center on Aging, Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Psychiatry, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center, West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia

Philip Sloane

Affiliations and Expertise

Elizabeth and Oscar Goodwin Distinguished Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Co-Director, Program on Aging, Disability and Long-Term Care, Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

About the Editor

Gregg Warshaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Martha Betty Semmons Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Director, Geriatric Medicine Program, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jane Potter

Affiliations and Expertise

Harris Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Chief, Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Home Instead Center for Successful Aging, Omaha, Nebraska

Ellen Flaherty

Affiliations and Expertise

Dartmouth Center for Health and Aging, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; Department of Primary Care-Geriatrics, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

