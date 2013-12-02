Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics
6th Edition
A Case-Based Approach (Expert Consult: Online and Print)
Description
Employing a unique case-based approach, Ham's Primary Care Geriatrics continues to be your comprehensive source of clinical solutions for this challenging population. This gerontology medical reference book features an interdisciplinary perspective that empowers you with team-oriented knowledge on the best diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies available to address the complex needs of older adults.
"Overall this is a useful, well written, practical elderly medicine book, ideal for use in primary care. It is reasonable priced and an excellent addition to the bookshelf, virtual or real".
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown, July 2014
Key Features
- Effectively treat your geriatric patients, and provide helpful guidance to their families, through engaging geriatric case studies that illustrate the principles and key clinical information you need.
- Form a definitive diagnosis and create the best treatment plans possible using the evidence-based medicine guidelines throughout.
- Find the information you need quickly and efficiently with a 2-color layout and consistent format, and test your knowledge with USMLE-style questions in every chapter.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE
1. Principles of Primary Care of Older Adults
2. Interprofessional Team Care
3. Assessment
4. Wellness and Prevention
5. Advanced Cultural Competency in Caring for Geriatric Patients
6. Appropriate Prescribing
7. Ethics
8. Financing and Organization of Health Care
9. Billing and Coding
10. Hospital Care
11. Long-Term Care
12. Home Care
13. Rehabilitation
14. Palliative Care
UNIT TWO: GERIATRIC SYNDROMES AND COMMON SPECIAL PROBLEMS
15. Emergency Care
16. Delirium
17. Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias
18. Depression
19. Balance, Gait and Mobility
20. Falls
21. Dizziness
22. Syncope
23. Urinary Incontinence
24. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence
25. Hearing Impairment
26. Visual Impairment and Eye Problems
27. Persistent Pain
28. Malnutrition and Feeding Problems
29. Frailty
30. Pressure Ulcers
31. Sleep Disorders
32. Sexual Health
33. Mistreatment and Neglect
34. Alcoholism
35. Driving
UNIT THREE: SELECTED CLINICAL PROBLEMS OF THE ORGAN SYSTEMS
36. Hypertension
37. Coronary Artery Disease and Atrial Fibrillation
38. Congestive Heart Failure
39. Peripheral Vascular Disease
40. Transient Ischemic Attacks and Stroke
41. Diabetes Mellitus
42. Thyroid Disorders
43. Osteoporosis
44. Arthritis and Related Disorders
45. Foot Problems
46. Cancer
47. Anemia
48. Pulmonary Disease
49. Infectious Diseases
50. The Acute Abdomen
51. Benign Prostate Disease
52. Parkinson’s Disease
53. Oral Disorders
54. Skin Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246781
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297905
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186513
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297912
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323089364
About the Author
Richard Ham
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, WVU Center on Aging, Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Psychiatry, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center, West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia
Philip Sloane
Affiliations and Expertise
Elizabeth and Oscar Goodwin Distinguished Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Co-Director, Program on Aging, Disability and Long-Term Care, Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
About the Editor
Gregg Warshaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Martha Betty Semmons Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Director, Geriatric Medicine Program, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jane Potter
Affiliations and Expertise
Harris Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Chief, Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Home Instead Center for Successful Aging, Omaha, Nebraska
Ellen Flaherty
Affiliations and Expertise
Dartmouth Center for Health and Aging, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; Department of Primary Care-Geriatrics, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire