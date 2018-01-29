Hamric and Hanson's Advanced Practice Nursing

Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing

1. Highlights from the History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States

2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing

3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing

4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse

5. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing

6. International Development of Advanced Practice Nursing NEW more global focus

Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing

7. Direct Clinical Practice

8. Coaching and Guidance

9. Consultation

10. Evidence-Based Practice and Research

11. Leadership

12. Collaboration NEW emphasis on interprofessional collaborative practice

13. Ethical Decision Making

Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing

14. The Clinical Nurse Specialist

15. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

16. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

17. The Certified Nurse-Midwife

18. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments

19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms

20. Marketing and Negotiation

21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements

22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments

23. An Integrative Review of APRN Outcomes and Performance Improvement

24. Using Outcomes and Performance Improvement Data to Evaluate and Improve Practice

Index