Hamric and Hanson's Advanced Practice Nursing
6th Edition
An Integrative Approach
Description
Edited and written by a Who’s Who of internationally known advanced practice nursing experts, Hamric and Hanson's Advanced Practice Nursing: An Integrative Approach, 6th Edition helps you develop an understanding of the various advanced practice registered nursing (APRN) roles. This bestselling textbook provides a clear, comprehensive, and contemporary introduction to advanced practice nursing today, addressing all major APRN competencies, roles, and issues. It covers topics ranging from the evolution of advanced practice nursing to evidence-based practice, leadership, ethical decision-making, and health policy. New to this edition is expanded coverage of interprofessional collaborative practice, updated coverage of APRN roles related to implementation of healthcare reform in the U.S., updated and expanded coverage of IOM and QSEN, a global focus on international advanced practice nursing, and much more!
Key Features
- Coverage of all APRN core competencies defines and describes all competencies, including direct clinical practice, guidance and coaching, consultation, evidence-based practice, leadership, collaboration, and ethical decision-making.
- Operationalizes and applies the APRN core competencies to the major APRN specialties including the Clinical Nurse Specialist, the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, the Certified Nurse-Midwife, and the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
- Content on managing APRN environments addresses such factors as business planning and reimbursement; marketing, negotiating, and contracting; regulatory, legal, and credentialing requirements; health policy; and nursing outcomes and performance improvement research.
- UNIQUE! Exemplar boxes (case studies), including Day in the Life vignettes of each APRN specialty, emphasize innovative practices and coverage of advanced practice roles.
- In-depth discussions of educational strategies for APRN competency development show how nurses develop competencies as they progress into advanced practice.
Table of Contents
Part I: Historical and Developmental Aspects of Advanced Practice Nursing
1. Highlights from the History of Advanced Practice Nursing in the United States
2. Conceptualizations of Advanced Practice Nursing
3. A Definition of Advanced Practice Nursing
4. Role Development of the Advanced Practice Nurse
5. Evolving and Innovative Opportunities for Advanced Practice Nursing
6. International Development of Advanced Practice Nursing NEW more global focus
Part II: Competencies of Advanced Practice Nursing
7. Direct Clinical Practice
8. Coaching and Guidance
9. Consultation
10. Evidence-Based Practice and Research
11. Leadership
12. Collaboration NEW emphasis on interprofessional collaborative practice
13. Ethical Decision Making
Part III: Advanced Practice Roles: The Operational Definitions of Advanced Practice Nursing
14. The Clinical Nurse Specialist
15. The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
16. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner
17. The Certified Nurse-Midwife
18. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
Part IV: Critical Elements in Managing Advanced Nursing Practice Environments
19. Business Planning and Reimbursement Mechanisms
20. Marketing and Negotiation
21. Understanding Regulatory, Legal, and Credentialing Requirements
22. Health Policy Issues in Changing Environments
23. An Integrative Review of APRN Outcomes and Performance Improvement
24. Using Outcomes and Performance Improvement Data to Evaluate and Improve Practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 29th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323447751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447744
About the Author
Mary Fran Tracy
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Minnesota; Nurse Scientist, University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Eileen O'Grady
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Coach; Founder, The School of Wellness, McLean, Virginia