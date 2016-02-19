Halogenated Solvent Cleaners: Emission Control Technologies and Cost Analysis
1st Edition
Authors: Radian Corp.
eBook ISBN: 9780815517351
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512486
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 233
Description
This book discusses the halogenated cleaning systems currently in use and how to control emissions through specific technologies, and the costs involved in using these techniques.
Readership
Industry and businesses which use halogenated solvent cleaning systems.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Summary
3. Organic Solvent Cleaner Characteristics and Emissions
3.1 General
3.2 Organic Solvent Cleaning Processes
3.3 Emission Mechanisms and Types
3.4 Typical Emission Scenarios for Vapor Cleaners
4. Emission Control Techniques
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Open Top Vapor Cleaners
4.3 In-Line Cleaners
4.4 Cold Cleaners
4.5 Integrated Control Strategies
4.6 Alternative Cleaning Agents
5. Cost Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Costing Methodology
5.3 Open Top Vapor Cleaners
5.4 In-Line Cleaners
Appendix A: Derivation of Combined Efficiency Formula
Appendix B: Overall Efficiency of Selected Control Scenarios
Appendix C-1: Derivation of Capital Costs
Appendex C-2: Derivation of Annual Costs
