Halogenated Solvent Cleaners: Emission Control Technologies and Cost Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512486, 9780815517351

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners: Emission Control Technologies and Cost Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Radian Corp.
eBook ISBN: 9780815517351
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512486
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 233
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book discusses the halogenated cleaning systems currently in use and how to control emissions through specific technologies, and the costs involved in using these techniques.

Readership

Industry and businesses which use halogenated solvent cleaning systems.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Summary
    3. Organic Solvent Cleaner Characteristics and Emissions
    3.1 General
    3.2 Organic Solvent Cleaning Processes
    3.3 Emission Mechanisms and Types
    3.4 Typical Emission Scenarios for Vapor Cleaners
    4. Emission Control Techniques
    4.1 Introduction
    4.2 Open Top Vapor Cleaners
    4.3 In-Line Cleaners
    4.4 Cold Cleaners
    4.5 Integrated Control Strategies
    4.6 Alternative Cleaning Agents
    5. Cost Analysis
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 Costing Methodology
    5.3 Open Top Vapor Cleaners
    5.4 In-Line Cleaners
    Appendix A: Derivation of Combined Efficiency Formula
    Appendix B: Overall Efficiency of Selected Control Scenarios
    Appendix C-1: Derivation of Capital Costs
    Appendex C-2: Derivation of Annual Costs

Details

No. of pages:
233
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517351
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512486

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.