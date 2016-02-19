Halogenated Biphenyls, Terphenyls, Naphthalenes, Dibenzodioxins and Related Products
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Chemistry, usage and environmental contamination.
- Production, properties and usage of polychlorinated biphenyls (P. de Voogt and U.A.Th. Brinkman) 2. Chemical properties, analytical methods and environmental levels of PCBs, PCTs, PCNs and PBBs (K. Ballschmiter, C. Rappe and H.R. Buser). 3. Chemical and physical properties, analytical methods, sources and environmental levels of halogenated dibenzodioxins and dibenzofurans (C. Rappe and H.R. Buser). 4. Effects on fish and wildlife populations (M. Gilbertson).
Part II: Toxicokinetics, in vitro tests, and animal toxicity.
- Polyhalogenated aromatics: uptake, disposition and metabolism (S. Safe). 6. Acute and chronic toxicity and carcinogenesis in animals (E.E. McConnell). 7. Reproductive and developmental toxicity in animals (R.E. Morrissey and B.A. Schwetz). 8. Genetic toxicity (E. Zeiger). 9. Mechanism of action and structure-activity relationship for the chlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins and related compounds (J.A. Goldstein and S. Safe). 10. Immune alterations (J.G. Vos and M.I. Luster). Part III: Human exposure and health effects.
- General population exposure to environmental concentrations of halogenated biphenyls (H.A. Anderson). 12. Background levels in humans (A.A. Jensen). 13. Yusho, with reference to Yu-Cheng (M. Kuratsune). 14. Yu-Cheng (W.J. Rogan). 15. PCB capacitor/transformer accidents (P.W. O'Keefe and R.M. Smith). 16. The Seveso accident: medical survey of a TCDD exposure (G.M. Reggiani). 17. Localized contamination with 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin: the Missouri episode (R.E. Hoffman and P.A. Stehr-Green). 18. Occupational exposure (R.D. Kimbrough and P. Grandjean). Index.
Description
The chemical industry is increasingly faced with problems arizing from chemicals produced during the manufacture of halogenated biphenyls or phenols. Knowledge of these chemicals and their destructive properties is sporadic, and the acute toxicity of this group varies widely. This informative revised edition presents the chemistry, environmental pollution problems, animal toxicology and information about structure-activity relationships. A brief overview is given of worker exposure and occupational illness. The book is divided into three parts: chemistry and environmental contamination; experimental toxicology; and human exposure and effects. Because of the great deal of interest in these compounds much new research work has been conducted since the first edition of this book was published. This revised edition has retained the effectiveness and clarity of the first edition, while being supplemented with new information, condensed old information, and examples of recent incidents.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 1st March 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598929
Reviews
@qu:The goal (compiling the overwhelming amount of data) has been admirably achieved through this concise, well-organized volume...a helpful reference for clinical and industrial toxicologists alike @source:VET. HUM. TOXICOLOGY @qu:...a superbly edited book...extremely valuable.. @source:NATURE