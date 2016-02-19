Halogenated Benzenes, Toluenes and Phenols with Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239262, 9781483188959

Halogenated Benzenes, Toluenes and Phenols with Water

1st Edition

Solubility Data Series

Editors: Ari L. Horvath Forrest W. Getzen G. Jancso
eBook ISBN: 9781483188959
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 290
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solubility Data Series, Volume 20: Halogenated Benzenes, Toluenes and Phenols with Water contains a comprehensive collection and critical evaluation of published solubility data for halogenated benzenes, halogenated toluenes, and halogenated phenols in water prior to 1983. This volume is concerned entirely with the solubility behavior for condensed systems, such as solid or liquid solutes in liquid solvents, including the general behavior of the evaluated solubilities of water in various organic constituents as a function of temperature. This book focuses on liquid-liquid, solid-liquid, and multicomponent (organic-water-salt) systems. The solubilities of ordinary water and heavy water that have been determined in 29 organic liquids, which in all cases the heavy water was found less soluble than the ordinary water are also elaborated. The halogenated compounds outlined in this text have been organized according to the Hill System. This publication is beneficial to chemists and students concerned with the solubility data for halogenated benzenes, halogenated toluenes, and halogenated phenols in water.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Liquid-Liquid Solubility: Introductory Information

Hexachlorobenzene

Pentachlorobenzene

Pentachlorophenol

Bromobenzene

4-Bromphenol

Chlorobenzene

2-Chlorophenol

3-Chlorophenol

4-Chlorophenol

Fluorobenzene

lodobenzene

System Index

Registry Number Index

Author Index




Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188959

About the Editor

Ari L. Horvath

Forrest W. Getzen

G. Jancso

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.