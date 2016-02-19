Halogenated Benzenes, Toluenes and Phenols with Water
1st Edition
Solubility Data Series
Description
Solubility Data Series, Volume 20: Halogenated Benzenes, Toluenes and Phenols with Water contains a comprehensive collection and critical evaluation of published solubility data for halogenated benzenes, halogenated toluenes, and halogenated phenols in water prior to 1983. This volume is concerned entirely with the solubility behavior for condensed systems, such as solid or liquid solutes in liquid solvents, including the general behavior of the evaluated solubilities of water in various organic constituents as a function of temperature. This book focuses on liquid-liquid, solid-liquid, and multicomponent (organic-water-salt) systems. The solubilities of ordinary water and heavy water that have been determined in 29 organic liquids, which in all cases the heavy water was found less soluble than the ordinary water are also elaborated. The halogenated compounds outlined in this text have been organized according to the Hill System. This publication is beneficial to chemists and students concerned with the solubility data for halogenated benzenes, halogenated toluenes, and halogenated phenols in water.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Liquid-Liquid Solubility: Introductory Information
Hexachlorobenzene
Pentachlorobenzene
Pentachlorophenol
Bromobenzene
4-Bromphenol
Chlorobenzene
2-Chlorophenol
3-Chlorophenol
4-Chlorophenol
Fluorobenzene
lodobenzene
System Index
Registry Number Index
Author Index
