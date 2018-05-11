Hallux valgus deformity and treatment: A three dimensional approach, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610544, 9780323610551

Hallux valgus deformity and treatment: A three dimensional approach, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Woo-Chun Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323610551
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610544
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Hallux Valgus: A Three-Dimensional Approach

Introduction: Why Are There so Many Different Surgeries for Hallux Valgus?

Imaging of Hallux Valgus: How to Approach the Deformity

Comparison of Three-Dimensional Displacement Among Different Metatarsal

Osteotomies

Is the Rotational Deformity Important in Our Decision-Making Process for

Correction of Hallux Valgus Deformity?

Sesamoid Position in Hallux Valgus in Relation to the Coronal Rotation of the

First Metatarsal

How I Use a three-Dimensional Approach to Correct Hallux Valgus with a Distal

Metatarsal Osteotomy

How Do I Use the Scarf Osteotomy to Rotate the Metatarsal and Correct the

Deformity in Three Dimensions?

Using the Center of Rotation of Angulation Concept in Hallux Valgus Correction:

Why Do We Choose the Proximal Oblique Sliding Closing Wedge Osteotomy?

Proximal Supination Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal for Hallux Valgus

Hallux Valgus Deformity and Treatment: A Three-Dimensional Approach

Hallux Valgus Deformity and Treatment: A Three-Dimensional Approach:

Modified Technique for Lapidus Procedure

Hallux Valgus/Medial Column Instability and Their Relationship with Posterior

Tibial Tendon Dysfunction

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will be Guest Edited by Dr. Woo-Chun Lee and focus on a three dimensional approach to Hallux Valgus Deformity and Treatment. Some of the articles in this issue will include: Why there are so many different surgeries for hallux valgus; Imaging of hallux valgus. How to approach the deformity; Sesamoid position in hallux valgus in relation to the coronal rotation of the first metatarsal; Comparison of 3D displacement among different metatarsal osteotomies; Proximal supination osteotomy of the first metatarsal for hallux valgus; First metatarsocuneiform joint mobility: radiographic, anatomic, and clinical characteristics of the articular surface; Lapidoplasty; How to use a 3 dimensional approach to correct HV with a distal metatarsal osteotomy; and Medial column instability/ HV and how it relates to PTTD, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610551
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610544

About the Authors

Woo-Chun Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Seoul Paik Hospital, Inje University, Gimhae, Korea

