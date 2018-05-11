Hallux valgus deformity and treatment: A three dimensional approach, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-2

Preface: Hallux Valgus: A Three-Dimensional Approach

Introduction: Why Are There so Many Different Surgeries for Hallux Valgus?

Imaging of Hallux Valgus: How to Approach the Deformity

Comparison of Three-Dimensional Displacement Among Different Metatarsal

Osteotomies

Is the Rotational Deformity Important in Our Decision-Making Process for

Correction of Hallux Valgus Deformity?

Sesamoid Position in Hallux Valgus in Relation to the Coronal Rotation of the

First Metatarsal

How I Use a three-Dimensional Approach to Correct Hallux Valgus with a Distal

Metatarsal Osteotomy

How Do I Use the Scarf Osteotomy to Rotate the Metatarsal and Correct the

Deformity in Three Dimensions?

Using the Center of Rotation of Angulation Concept in Hallux Valgus Correction:

Why Do We Choose the Proximal Oblique Sliding Closing Wedge Osteotomy?

Proximal Supination Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal for Hallux Valgus

Hallux Valgus Deformity and Treatment: A Three-Dimensional Approach

Modified Technique for Lapidus Procedure

Hallux Valgus/Medial Column Instability and Their Relationship with Posterior

Tibial Tendon Dysfunction