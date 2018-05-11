Hallux valgus deformity and treatment: A three dimensional approach, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Hallux Valgus: A Three-Dimensional Approach
Introduction: Why Are There so Many Different Surgeries for Hallux Valgus?
Imaging of Hallux Valgus: How to Approach the Deformity
Comparison of Three-Dimensional Displacement Among Different Metatarsal
Osteotomies
Is the Rotational Deformity Important in Our Decision-Making Process for
Correction of Hallux Valgus Deformity?
Sesamoid Position in Hallux Valgus in Relation to the Coronal Rotation of the
First Metatarsal
How I Use a three-Dimensional Approach to Correct Hallux Valgus with a Distal
Metatarsal Osteotomy
How Do I Use the Scarf Osteotomy to Rotate the Metatarsal and Correct the
Deformity in Three Dimensions?
Using the Center of Rotation of Angulation Concept in Hallux Valgus Correction:
Why Do We Choose the Proximal Oblique Sliding Closing Wedge Osteotomy?
Proximal Supination Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal for Hallux Valgus
Modified Technique for Lapidus Procedure
Hallux Valgus/Medial Column Instability and Their Relationship with Posterior
Tibial Tendon Dysfunction
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will be Guest Edited by Dr. Woo-Chun Lee and focus on a three dimensional approach to Hallux Valgus Deformity and Treatment. Some of the articles in this issue will include: Why there are so many different surgeries for hallux valgus; Imaging of hallux valgus. How to approach the deformity; Sesamoid position in hallux valgus in relation to the coronal rotation of the first metatarsal; Comparison of 3D displacement among different metatarsal osteotomies; Proximal supination osteotomy of the first metatarsal for hallux valgus; First metatarsocuneiform joint mobility: radiographic, anatomic, and clinical characteristics of the articular surface; Lapidoplasty; How to use a 3 dimensional approach to correct HV with a distal metatarsal osteotomy; and Medial column instability/ HV and how it relates to PTTD, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610544
About the Authors
Woo-Chun Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Seoul Paik Hospital, Inje University, Gimhae, Korea