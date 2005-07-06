Half-Linear Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520395, 9780080461236

Half-Linear Differential Equations, Volume 202

1st Edition

Authors: Ondrej Dosly Pavel Rehak
eBook ISBN: 9780080461236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520395
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th July 2005
Page Count: 532
Table of Contents

Preface.

  1. Basic Theory. 2 Methods of Oscillation Theory. 3 Oscillation and Nonoscillation Criteria. 4 Nonoscillatory Solutions. 5 Various Oscillation Problems. 6 BVP's for Half-Linear Differential Equations. 7 Partial Differential Equations with p-Laplacian. 8 Half-Linear Difference Equations. 9 Related Differential Equations and Inequalities. Bibliography. Index. Author Index

Description

The book presents a systematic and compact treatment of the qualitative theory of half-linear differential equations. It contains the most updated and comprehensive material and represents the first attempt to present the results of the rapidly developing theory of half-linear differential equations in a unified form. The main topics covered by the book are oscillation and asymptotic theory and the theory of boundary value problems associated with half-linear equations, but the book also contains a treatment of related topics like PDE’s with p-Laplacian, half-linear difference equations and various more general nonlinear differential equations.

  • The first complete treatment of the qualitative theory of half-linear differential equations.
  • Comparison of linear and half-linear theory.
  • Systematic approach to half-linear oscillation and asymptotic theory.
  • Comprehensive bibliography and index.
  • Useful as a reference book in the topic.

University libraries worthwide, individuals interested in the topics.

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2005
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080461236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520395

"The book is not only a unified presentation and collection of published papers scattered in many journals, but also a clearly written comprehensive text which includes new results, as well as new proofs of existing results." -ZENTRALBLATT MATH

Ondrej Dosly Author

Department of Mathematics, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic

Pavel Rehak Author

Mathematical Institute, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Brno, Czech Republic

