Half-Linear Differential Equations, Volume 202
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface.
- Basic Theory. 2 Methods of Oscillation Theory. 3 Oscillation and Nonoscillation Criteria. 4 Nonoscillatory Solutions. 5 Various Oscillation Problems. 6 BVP's for Half-Linear Differential Equations. 7 Partial Differential Equations with p-Laplacian. 8 Half-Linear Difference Equations. 9 Related Differential Equations and Inequalities. Bibliography. Index. Author Index
Description
The book presents a systematic and compact treatment of the qualitative theory of half-linear differential equations. It contains the most updated and comprehensive material and represents the first attempt to present the results of the rapidly developing theory of half-linear differential equations in a unified form. The main topics covered by the book are oscillation and asymptotic theory and the theory of boundary value problems associated with half-linear equations, but the book also contains a treatment of related topics like PDE’s with p-Laplacian, half-linear difference equations and various more general nonlinear differential equations.
Key Features
- The first complete treatment of the qualitative theory of half-linear differential equations.
- Comparison of linear and half-linear theory.
- Systematic approach to half-linear oscillation and asymptotic theory.
- Comprehensive bibliography and index.
- Useful as a reference book in the topic.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2005
- Published:
- 6th July 2005
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520395
Reviews
"The book is not only a unified presentation and collection of published papers scattered in many journals, but also a clearly written comprehensive text which includes new results, as well as new proofs of existing results." -ZENTRALBLATT MATH
About the Authors
Ondrej Dosly Author
Department of Mathematics, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic
Pavel Rehak Author
Mathematical Institute, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Brno, Czech Republic