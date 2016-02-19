Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique
1st Edition
Description
Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique, the result of a collaboration between a chemist and a practical hairdresser, is the most complete treatise on the subject which has been written in any language, and one, moreover, which will fill a very real need. The book is organized into four parts. Part I discusses the structure and pigments of the hair. Topics covered include the hair root, the sebaceous glands, the hair shaft, the chemistry of color, and the problem of hair dyeing in relation to structure. Part II deals with the nature, composition, and uses of hair-dyes, bleaches, and decolorants. It includes discussions of the ethics and aesthetics of hair-dyeing, hair bleaching, the preparation and use of kohl, and hair restorers. Part III takes up the practical art of hair-dyeing. It discusses the techniques of wet shampoo, dry shampoo, oil shampoo, hair drying, hair bleaching, the application of liquid dyes, and henna dyeing. Part discusses the causes of gray hair along with tips for those who want to avoid premature grayness.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Illustrations
Part I Preliminary Considerations Concerning the Structure and Pigments of the Hair and Coloring Matters Generally
Part II About Hair-Dyes, Bleaches and Decolorants: Their Nature, Composition, and Uses
Chapter I. Introduction
Chapter II. Hair-Bleaches—Hydrogen Peroxide
Chapter III. Kohl
Note on Weights and Measures
Chapter IV. Hair Restorers—Lead Dyes
Chapter V. Silver Dyes
Chapter VI. Tannins—Rasticks
Chapter VII. Some Other Metallic Dyes
Chapter VIII. Dyes for Postiche
Chapter IX. Walnut Extract
Chapter X. Henna
Chapter XI. Henna-Reng and Other Compound Hennas
Chapter XII. Chamomile
Chapter XIII. Coal Tar Dyes—Para
Chapter XIV. Summary and Conclusion
Part III The Practical Art of Hair-Dyeing
Chapter I. The Technique of the Wet Shampoo
Chapter II. The Technique of the Dry Shampoo
Note on Petroleum Hair Washes
Chapter III. The Technique of the Oil Shampoo
Chapter IV. The Technique of Hair-Drying
Chapter V. The Technique of Hair-Bleaching
Chapter VI. Practical Preliminaries to Hair-Dyeing
Chapter VII. The Technique of Applying Liquid Dyes
Chapter VIII. The Technique of Henna Dyeing
Chapter IX. The Technique of Bleaching and Dyeing for Postiche
Part IV On the Causes of Grey Hair, with Some Hints to Those Who Wish to Avoid Premature Greyness
Bibliography
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2034
- Published:
- 1st January 1934
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281056