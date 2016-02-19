Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique, the result of a collaboration between a chemist and a practical hairdresser, is the most complete treatise on the subject which has been written in any language, and one, moreover, which will fill a very real need. The book is organized into four parts. Part I discusses the structure and pigments of the hair. Topics covered include the hair root, the sebaceous glands, the hair shaft, the chemistry of color, and the problem of hair dyeing in relation to structure. Part II deals with the nature, composition, and uses of hair-dyes, bleaches, and decolorants. It includes discussions of the ethics and aesthetics of hair-dyeing, hair bleaching, the preparation and use of kohl, and hair restorers. Part III takes up the practical art of hair-dyeing. It discusses the techniques of wet shampoo, dry shampoo, oil shampoo, hair drying, hair bleaching, the application of liquid dyes, and henna dyeing. Part discusses the causes of gray hair along with tips for those who want to avoid premature grayness.