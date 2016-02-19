Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231891, 9781483281056

Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique

1st Edition

Authors: H. Stanley Redgrove Gilbert A. Foan
eBook ISBN: 9781483281056
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1934
Page Count: 206
Description

Hair-Dyes and Hair-Dyeing Chemistry and Technique, the result of a collaboration between a chemist and a practical hairdresser, is the most complete treatise on the subject which has been written in any language, and one, moreover, which will fill a very real need. The book is organized into four parts. Part I discusses the structure and pigments of the hair. Topics covered include the hair root, the sebaceous glands, the hair shaft, the chemistry of color, and the problem of hair dyeing in relation to structure. Part II deals with the nature, composition, and uses of hair-dyes, bleaches, and decolorants. It includes discussions of the ethics and aesthetics of hair-dyeing, hair bleaching, the preparation and use of kohl, and hair restorers. Part III takes up the practical art of hair-dyeing. It discusses the techniques of wet shampoo, dry shampoo, oil shampoo, hair drying, hair bleaching, the application of liquid dyes, and henna dyeing. Part discusses the causes of gray hair along with tips for those who want to avoid premature grayness.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Illustrations

Part I Preliminary Considerations Concerning the Structure and Pigments of the Hair and Coloring Matters Generally

Part II About Hair-Dyes, Bleaches and Decolorants: Their Nature, Composition, and Uses

Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. Hair-Bleaches—Hydrogen Peroxide

Chapter III. Kohl

Note on Weights and Measures

Chapter IV. Hair Restorers—Lead Dyes

Chapter V. Silver Dyes

Chapter VI. Tannins—Rasticks

Chapter VII. Some Other Metallic Dyes

Chapter VIII. Dyes for Postiche

Chapter IX. Walnut Extract

Chapter X. Henna

Chapter XI. Henna-Reng and Other Compound Hennas

Chapter XII. Chamomile

Chapter XIII. Coal Tar Dyes—Para

Chapter XIV. Summary and Conclusion

Part III The Practical Art of Hair-Dyeing

Chapter I. The Technique of the Wet Shampoo

Chapter II. The Technique of the Dry Shampoo

Note on Petroleum Hair Washes

Chapter III. The Technique of the Oil Shampoo

Chapter IV. The Technique of Hair-Drying

Chapter V. The Technique of Hair-Bleaching

Chapter VI. Practical Preliminaries to Hair-Dyeing

Chapter VII. The Technique of Applying Liquid Dyes

Chapter VIII. The Technique of Henna Dyeing

Chapter IX. The Technique of Bleaching and Dyeing for Postiche

Part IV On the Causes of Grey Hair, with Some Hints to Those Who Wish to Avoid Premature Greyness

Bibliography

Appendix

Index

