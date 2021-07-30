Hair, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 39-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Neil S. Sadick, will cover a number of key topics related to Hair. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Articles in this issue include: Clinical patterns of hair loss in men: Is DHT the only culprit?; Understanding causes of hair loss in women; New diagnostic tools to evaluate hair loss; FDA approved treatments for hair loss; Frontal fibrosing alopecia: is it the new epidemic?; Scarring alopecia: diagnosis and new treatment options; Central centrifugal alopecia: challenges and treatments;Alopecia areata: new treatment options including JAK inhibitors; Trichoceuticals; Platelet-rich plasma and cell therapy: the new horizon in hair loss treatment; Energy-based devices for hair loss; Follicular unit extraction for hair transplantation: an update; Automated devices for hair transplantation; and Combination approaches for combatting hair loss.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 30th July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791618
About the Editor
Neil Sadick
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY; Director, Sadick Derrmatology, New York, NY, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.