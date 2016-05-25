Haemonchus Contortus and Haemonchosis – Past, Present and Future Trends, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Editor
- Editorial Board
- Preface
- Chapter One. Evolution and Biogeography of Haemonchus contortus: Linking Faunal Dynamics in Space and Time
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Haemonchus: History and Biodiversity
- 3. Phylogeny and Biogeography: Out of Africa
- 4. Domestication, Geographical Expansion and Invasion
- 5. Host Range for Haemonchus contortus
- 6. Host and Geographical Colonization in Faunal Assembly
- 7. Climate Impacts Integrating Historical Perspectives
- 8. Understanding Diversity: Some Recommendations
- Chapter Two. Genetic Diversity and Population Structure of Haemonchus contortus
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background Information on Reproduction and Genetics
- 3. Genetic Diversity and Population Structure of Haemonchus contortus in the Field
- 4. Consequences of Haemonchus contortus Population Structure for the Emergence and Spread of Anthelmintic Resistance in the Field
- 5. Genetic and Phenotypic Variation in Laboratory Strains
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. The Biochemistry of Haemonchus contortus and Other Parasitic Nematodes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ecosystems of Haemonchus contortus Life Cycle Stages
- 3. Gene Expression in Parasitic Life Cycle Stages
- 4. Energy Metabolism in Nematodes
- 5. Amino Acid Metabolism
- 6. Nucleic Acid Metabolism
- 7. Lipid Metabolsim
- 8. Structure and Biochemical Composition of the Cuticle
- 9. Tubulin as a Major Structural Component and Drug Target
- 10. Nervous System in Nematodes
- 11. Biochemistry of Drug Resistance
- 12. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. The Pathophysiology, Ecology and Epidemiology of Haemonchus contortus Infection in Small Ruminants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Occurrence and Importance
- 3. Pathogenesis and Disease
- 4. Ecology
- 5. Epidemiology
- 6. Prediction of the Occurrence of H. contortus
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. The Identification of Haemonchus Species and Diagnosis of Haemonchosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Morphological Approaches for Identifying Haemonchus contortus
- 3. Molecular Methods for Identifying Haemonchus
- 4. Immunological Methods for Diagnosing Haemonchosis
- 5. Final Thoughts
- Chapter Six. Diagnosis, Treatment and Management of Haemonchus contortus in Small Ruminants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Diagnosis and Disease Monitoring
- 3. Anthelmintic Treatment
- 4. Nonchemical Control
- 5. Preventative Programmes
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Interactions Between Nutrition and Infections With Haemonchus contortus and Related Gastrointestinal Nematodes in Small Ruminants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Quantitative Aspects
- 3. Qualitative Aspects
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Immunity to Haemonchus contortus and Vaccine Development
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Immunology of Host Protection Against Haemonchus contortus
- 3. Development of Vaccines
- 4. Recombinant Subunit Vaccines
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Nine. Anthelmintic Resistance in Haemonchus contortus: History, Mechanisms and Diagnosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. History of Anthelmintic Resistance
- 3. Mechanisms of Resistance
- 4. Diagnosis of Resistance
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Ten. Haemonchus contortus: Applications in Drug Discovery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Drug Discovery
- 3. Perspectives on H. contortus and Drug Discovery
- 4. Challenges and Research Opportunities
- Chapter Eleven. Gaining Insights Into the Pharmacology of Anthelmintics Using Haemonchus contortus as a Model Nematode
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background on the Pharmacology of Anthelmintic Drugs
- 3. Assessment of Parasite Exposure to Anthelmintic Drugs Using Haemonchus contortus as a Target Nematode
- 4. Modulation of Drug Efflux Transport: Impact on Clinical Response Against Resistant Haemonchus contortus
- 5. Pharmacological Evaluation of Drug-Combined Therapy Against Resistant Haemonchus contortus
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Twelve. Understanding Haemonchus contortus Better Through Genomics and Transcriptomics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background on Haemonchus and Haemonchosis
- 3. Caenorhabditis elegans and WormBase: Key Resources for Understanding the Molecular Biology of H. contortus
- 4. Pregenomic Transcriptomic Studies of H. contortus
- 5. Genomes and Transcriptomes of H. contortus – a Window to Understanding the Molecular Biology of the Worm
- 6. Prospects
- Chapter Thirteen. Haemonchus contortus: Genome Structure, Organization and Comparative Genomics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. From Draft Assembly to Reference Genome
- 3. Genome Structure
- 4. Genome Content
- 5. Future Directions
- Chapter Fourteen. Functional Genomics Tools for Haemonchus contortus and Lessons From Other Helminths
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Gene Silencing by RNAi
- 3. How to Progress RNAi as a Functional Genomics Tool for H. contortus
- 4. Transgenic Approaches to Identify Essential Gene Function
- 5. Functional Genomics Using CRISPR/CAS Genome Editing
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
Haemonchus Contortus and Haemonchosis – Past, Present and Future Trends, the latest in the Advances in Parasitology series first published in 1963, contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews on all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. The series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help to shape current thinking and applications. The 2014 impact factor is 6.226.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 25th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128103968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128103951
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robin Gasser Serial Volume Editor
Robin B. Gasser is Professor in Parasitology at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Melbourne, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Melbourne, Australia
Georg Samson-Himmelstjerna Serial Volume Editor
Professor Georg von Samson-Himmelstjerna works at the Institut für Parasitologie und Tropenveterinärmedizin, Freie Universität Berlin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freie Universität Berlin, Berlin, Germany