Haematology Case Studies with Blood Cell Morphology and Pathophysiology
1st Edition
Description
Hematology Case Studies with Blood Cell Morphology and Pathophysiology compiles specialized case studies with specific information on various hematological disorders with Full Blood Examination (FBE or CBC), blood film images and pathophysiology of each condition. In addition, it provides basic information on how to recognize and diagnose hematological conditions that are frequently observed in the laboratory. Technicians and scientists working in core laboratories such as biochemistry labs or blood banks will find this book to be extremely thorough. Moreover, it can be used as a reference book by technicians, scientists and hematologists in every level of expertise in diagnosing hematological disorders.
Key Features
- Includes morphology of red cells, white cells and platelets
- Provides images of actual blood slides under the microscope, showing the most important diagnostic features observed in each condition
- Presents details that are considered difficult for beginners or non- hematologists, such as specific tests and techniques
- Covers case studies that finish with the pathophysiology of the condition
Readership
Residents, fellows and professionals in hematology, morphology, pathology, hematopathology, internal/hospital medicine
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Microcytic disorders
3. Normocytic disorders
4. Macrocytic disorders
5. Nonimmune haemolytic disorders (RBC metabolic abnormalities)
6. Nonimmune haemolytic disorders (RBC membrane abnormalities)
7. Immune haemolytic disorders
8. Acute leukaemias
9. Myeloproliferative/Myelodysplastic disorder
10. Chronic lymphoproliferative disorders
11. Lymphomas
12. Plasma cell disorders
13. Haemostatic disorders (microangiopathic haemolytic anaemia)
14. Haematological infections
15. References
About the Author
Indu Singh
Dr. Singh has more than 30 years of experience working as a Hematology Scientist and training new employees. He has nearly 20 years of teaching hematology and blood cell morphology to medical and medical laboratory students at Universities and offering continuing professional development blood cell morphology workshops for practicing scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hematology Academic Program Director, Medical laboratory Science Gold Coast Campus, Griffith University, Queensland, Australia
Alison Weston
Alison has been working in hematology and transfusion Science (blood bank) laboratories for more than 30 years. She has also spent more than half that time training new scientists and teaching students in laboratory classes of Medical Laboratory Science Programs at various universities. She has also been involved in teaching and convening continuing professional development workshops in hematology for practicing scientists.
Avinash Kundur
Dr. Kundar is an associate lecturer at Griffith University and has been a demonstrator for hematology and advanced hematology at the University for nearly 5 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Lecturer, School of Medical Science Gold Coast Campus, Griffith University, Queensland, Australia