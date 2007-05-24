Haddad and Winchester's Clinical Management of Poisoning and Drug Overdose

General Information

Part I

Section A

Concepts in Medical Toxicology

1. The History of Toxicology

2. The Emergency Management of Poisoning

A. A General Approach, B. Decontamination, C. Principles of Elimination Enhancement, D. Hemodialysis and Hemoperfusion

3. Laboratory Diagnoses and Drug Screening

4. Principles of Pharmacology

5. Drug Interactions

6. Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte in Adults

7. Forensic Toxicology

A. General Principles, B. Clinical Issues



Section B

Effects of Poisoning By Organ System

8. Cardiovascular Toxicology

9. Pulmonary Toxicology

10. Clinical Neurotoxicity

11. Hepatic Toxicology

12. Renal Toxicology

A. Acute Renal Toxicity

B. Chronic Renal Toxicity

13. Gastrointestinal Toxicology

14. Hematologic Consequences of Poisoning

15. Ocular Toxicology

16. Endocrine Toxicology



Section C

Poisoning in Special Populations

17. Management Principles of Overdose in Pregnancy

18. Toxicologic Issues in the Neonate

19. Toxicologic Issues in the Geriatric Patient

20. Childhood Poisonings

A. Prevention of Childhood Poisonings, B. Poisoning in Children with Unique Metabolism



Part II

Section A

Biologic Toxins

21. Venomous Snakes

A. North America Crotalinae Envenomation, B. Elapidae: North American and Selected Non-native Species

22. Venomous Arthropods

A. Spiders, B. Scorpions and Stinging Insects

23. Mushrooms

24. Poisonous Plants

25. Toxic Marine Life

26. Botulism and Other Food-borne Toxins



Section B

Central Nervous System

27. Tricyclic and Other Cyclic Antidepressants

28. Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors and Other Atypical Antidepressants

29. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Serotonin Syndrome

30. Lithium

31. Ethanol

32. Methanol, Ethylene Glycol, and Other Toxic Alcohols

33. Opioids

34. Sedative Hypnotics

35. Benzodiazepines

36. Barbiturates

37. Muscle Relaxants

38. Antipsychotic Agents

39. Anticholinergics and Antihistamines

40. Anticonvulsants

41. Marijuana

42. Cocaine

43. Dissociative Agents: Phencyclidine, Ketamine, and Dextromethorphan

44. Amphetamines and Derivatives

45. Hallucinogens

46. GHB and Related Compounds



Section C

Analgesics

47. Acetaminophen

48. Salicylates

49. The Triptans

50. Colchicine

51. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs



Section D

Antimicrobial, Chemotherapeutic, and Immunosuppressive Agents

52. Antibacterial and Antifungal Agents

53. Antiviral Agents

54. Anthelmintics

55. Isoniazid

56. Chemotherapeutic Agents and Thalidomide

A. Chemotherapeutic Agents

B. Thalidomide

57. Transplant Agents and Other Immunosuppressives



Section E

Cardiovascular, Hematologic, and Endocrine Agents

58. Digitalis

59. Calcium Channel Antagonists

60. â-Adrenergic Blocker Toxicity

61. Nitroprusside, ACE Inhibitors, and Other Cardiovascular Agents

62. Clonidine and Related Imidazoline Derivatives

63. Class IA Antiarrhythmics: Quinidine, Procainamide, and Disopyramide

64. Diabetic Control Agents

65. Theophylline and Caffine

66. Anticoagulants

67. Thyroid Agent Toxicity



Section F

Cams, Nutritionals, and Performance Enhancers

Herbal Medicine and Miscellaneous Agents

68. Herbal, Traditional, and Alternative Medicine

69. The Vitamins

70. Performance Enhancers



Section G

Toxic Metals and Minerals

71. Mercury: Heavy Metals and Inorganic Agents

72. Iron

73. Lead

74. Arsenic and Arsine

75. Other Heavy Metals



Section H

Pesticides

76. That Organophosphates and Carbamates

77. Pyrethrins, Repellants and Other Pesticides

78. Herbicides

79. Rodenticides

80. Fumigants

81. Organochlorine Insecticides



Section I

Environmental, Industrial and Household Product Toxicology

82. Occupational Toxicology

83. Environmental Toxicology

84. Pediatric Environmental Health for Toxicologists

85. Common Perceived but Unproven Toxic Syndromes

86. Smoke Inhalation

87. Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

88. Cyanide and Related Compounds – Sodium Azide

89. Isocyanates and Related Compounds

90. Hydrofluoric Acid and Other Fluorides

91. Hydrogen Sulfide

92. Petroleum Distillates and Plant Hydrocarbons

93. Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

94. Benzene and Related Aromatic Hydrocarbons

95. Freon and Other Inhalants

96. Halogens (Bromine, Iodine, and Chlorine Compounds)

97. Ammonia and Nitrogen Oxides

98. Corrosives

99. Baby Powder, Borates, and Camphor

100. Cosmetics and Toilet Articles

101. Essential Oils

102. Soaps, Detergents and Bleaches



Section J

Disasters and Terrorism



103. Principles of Emergency Management and Management of Hazardous Materials Incidents

104. Medical Management of Radiation Incidents

105. Chemical Weapons



Appendix: Chemical Conversions of Toxicologic Laboratory Values



Index










