Hacking Wireless Access Points
1st Edition
Cracking, Tracking, and Signal Jacking
Description
Hacking Wireless Access Points: Cracking, Tracking, and Signal Jacking provides readers with a deeper understanding of the hacking threats that exist with mobile phones, laptops, routers, and navigation systems. In addition, applications for Bluetooth and near field communication (NFC) technology continue to multiply, with athletic shoes, heart rate monitors, fitness sensors, cameras, printers, headsets, fitness trackers, household appliances, and the number and types of wireless devices all continuing to increase dramatically.
The book demonstrates a variety of ways that these vulnerabilities can be—and have been—exploited, and how the unfortunate consequences of such exploitations can be mitigated through the responsible use of technology.
Key Features
- Explains how the wireless access points in common, everyday devices can expose us to hacks and threats
- Teaches how wireless access points can be hacked, also providing the techniques necessary to protect and defend data
- Presents concrete examples and real-world guidance on how to protect against wireless access point attacks
Readership
Information security professionals and consultants, system administrators, IT administrators and managers focused on information security, as well as hackers and penetration testers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Wireless Technology Overview
- Abstract
- The Wonder of Wandering Signals
- Wireless Devices, Simplified
- The Telecommunications Standards Landscape
- Telecommunications Rules of Engagement
- Wireless Communications Rules of Engagement
- IEEE 802 Categories for Networking Standards
- Wireless LAN or Wi-Fi (802.11x)
- Wireless MAN or WiMAX (802.16)
- Wireless PAN (802.15)
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
- Where Do We Go From Here?
- Endnotes
- Chapter 2. Wireless Adoption
- Abstract
- Wireless Innovation and Adoption: Early Market Penetration
- Wireless Market Penetration: US Context
- Wireless Penetration Rates: Global Context
- Wireless Penetration Rates: Security Risk Context
- Hacking Goals: Strategies and Steps
- Endnotes
- Chapter 3. Blurred Edges: Fixed and Mobile Wireless Access Points
- Abstract
- The Hacking End Game
- Differentiation Between Fixed and Mobile WAPs
- Hacking Opportunities in Hybrid Networks and Communications Channels
- Challenges for Securing Hybrid Networks and Communications Channels
- Implications for Connections With Wired (Legacy) Networks and Systems
- Recommendations for Wireless/Hybrid Systems
- Importance of Context (Use Case Scenarios)
- Endnotes
- Chapter 4. Hacks Against Individuals
- Abstract
- Account Credentials Chain Attack
- Public Wi-Fi Hotspot Attack
- The Gullibles Travel Attack
- The Internet of Hacked Things Attack
- Endnotes
- Chapter 5. WAPs in Commercial and Industrial Contexts
- Abstract
- Overview
- Opportunities
- Commercial Space Taxonomy
- Endnotes
- Chapter 6. WAPs in Medical Environments
- Abstract
- Medical EHRs
- EHRs and Medical Devices
- Takeaways
- EHRs, Medical Devices, and ICS
- Takeaways
- Conclusion
- Endnotes
- Chapter 7. Hacking Wireless Access Points: Governmental Context
- Abstract
- Attack Chronology
- Takeaways
- Summary
- Endnotes
- Chapter 8. Noncivilian Government Context
- Abstract
- National Security
- Public Safety and Emergency Management
- Interoperability Challenges: People, Process, and Technology
- Representative Challenges: Policy and Procedure (AKA Process Engineering)
- Representative Challenges: Personnel (AKA Human Engineering)
- Representative Challenges: Technology (AKA Network and Design Engineering)
- The National Public Safety Broadband Network (AKA FirstNet)
- National Security: Real-World Attack Scenarios
- Takeaways
- Endnotes
- Chapter 9. Summary and Call to Action
- Abstract
- Thinking Like a Hacker: Aligning With Attack Methodologies
- Call to Action for Organizations
- Call to Action for Individuals
- Call to Action for Automated Systems
- The Importance of Thinking Earnestly
- Conclusion
- Endnotes
- Appendix
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2017
- Published:
- 16th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092255
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053157
About the Author
Jennifer Kurtz
Jennifer Kurtz is a technology project manager, business development consultant, educator, and writer, currently focused on information security, privacy, organizational resilience, and marketing strategy. She has held appointments at Purdue University and Ball State University and currently teaches and develops graduate courses in information assurance at Regis University. Her work in telecommunications includes leading statewide broadband infrastructure and eGovernment initiatives as Indiana’s director of eCommerce, building and managing the telecommunications infrastructure for Delco Remy International, and co-authoring a 10-year strategic plan for the US Department of the Treasury. She wrote the chapter on data leakage prevention for the American Bar Association's 2011 best-selling book, The Data Breach and Encryption Handbook, in addition to other publications and information assurance blogs. Her degrees are from The American University and Anderson University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Assurance Affiliate Faculty, Regis University, Denver, CO, USA