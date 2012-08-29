Hacking Web Apps
1st Edition
Detecting and Preventing Web Application Security Problems
Description
How can an information security professional keep up with all of the hacks, attacks, and exploits on the Web? One way is to read Hacking Web Apps. The content for this book has been selected by author Mike Shema to make sure that we are covering the most vicious attacks out there. Not only does Mike let you in on the anatomy of these attacks, but he also tells you how to get rid of these worms, trojans, and botnets and how to defend against them in the future. Countermeasures are detailed so that you can fight against similar attacks as they evolve.
Attacks featured in this book include:
• SQL Injection
• Cross Site Scripting
• Logic Attacks
• Server Misconfigurations
• Predictable Pages
• Web of Distrust
• Breaking Authentication Schemes
• HTML5 Security Breaches
• Attacks on Mobile Apps
Even if you don’t develop web sites or write HTML, Hacking Web Apps can still help you learn how sites are attacked—as well as the best way to defend against these attacks. Plus, Hacking Web Apps gives you detailed steps to make the web browser – sometimes your last line of defense – more secure.
Key Features
- More and more data, from finances to photos, is moving into web applications. How much can you trust that data to be accessible from a web browser anywhere and safe at the same time?
- Some of the most damaging hacks to a web site can be executed with nothing more than a web browser and a little knowledge of HTML.
- Learn about the most common threats and how to stop them, including HTML Injection, XSS, Cross Site Request Forgery, SQL Injection, Breaking Authentication Schemes, Logic Attacks, Web of Distrust, Browser Hacks and many more.
Readership
Information Security professionals of all levels, web application developers, recreational hackers.
Table of Contents
About the Author
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Book Overview and Key Learning Points
Book Audience
How This Book is Organized
Where to Go From Here
Chapter 1. HTML5
The New Document Object Model (DOM)
Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)
WebSockets
Web Storage
Web Workers
Flotsam & Jetsam
Summary
Chapter 2. HTML Injection & Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
Understanding HTML Injection
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 3. Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF)
Understanding Cross-Site Request Forgery
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 4. SQL Injection & Data Store Manipulation
Understanding SQL Injection
Hacking Tangents: Mathematical and Grammatical
Breaking SQL Statements
Vivisecting the Database
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 5. Breaking Authentication Schemes
Understanding Authentication Attacks
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 6. Abusing Design Deficiencies
Understanding Logic & Design Attacks
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 7. Leveraging Platform Weaknesses
Understanding the Attacks
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 8. Browser & Privacy Attacks
Understanding Malware and Browser Attacks
Employing Countermeasures
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2012
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597499569
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597499514
About the Author
Mike Shema
Mike Shema develops web application security solutions at Qualys, Inc. His current work is focused on an automated web assessment service. Mike previously worked as a security consultant and trainer for Foundstone where he conducted information security assessments across a range of industries and technologies. His security background ranges from network penetration testing, wireless security, code review, and web security. He is the co-author of Hacking Exposed: Web Applications, The Anti-Hacker Toolkit and the author of Hack Notes: Web Application Security. In addition to writing, Mike has presented at security conferences in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Web Application Security Solutions, Qualys, Inc.
Reviews
"Preventing and fixing vulnerabilities is what this book is really about…The truth is that it’s most appropriate for anyone tasked with securing an organisation’s website. However, all web developers should be made to read it, whether they consider themselves coders or designers."--Network Security Newsletter, July 2013
"This book is equally valuable to technical security practitioners and less-technical security leaders alike. I recommend anyone looking to develop their own web applications or defend against modern web application exploitation take advantage of Mike Shema’s expertise on this topic."--Doug Steelman, Chief Information Security Officer, Dell SecureWorks
"Hacking Web Apps by Mike Shema introduces novice security practitioners to the most threatening exploits plaguing modern web applications. The book covers more than the raw concepts, by bringing in other vulnerabilities and showing how the various exploits relate to one another; and it does so in human readable terms."--Robert Hansen, CEO of Falling Rock Networks and SecTheory Ltd.