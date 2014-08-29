Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices shows you how to perform penetration tests using small, low-powered devices that are easily hidden and may be battery-powered. It shows how to use an army of devices, costing less than you might spend on a laptop, from distances of a mile or more.

Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices shows how to use devices running a version of The Deck, a full-featured penetration testing and forensics Linux distribution, and can run for days or weeks on batteries due to their low power consumption. Author Philip Polstra shows how to use various configurations, including a device the size of a deck of cards that can easily be attached to the back of a computer.

While each device running The Deck is a full-featured pen-testing platform, connecting systems together via 802.15.3 networking gives you even more power and flexibility. This reference teaches you how to construct and power these devices, install operating systems, and fill out your toolbox of small low-power devices with hundreds of tools and scripts from the book's companion website. Hacking and Pen Testing with Low Power Devices puts all these tools into your hands and will help keep you at the top of your game performing cutting-edge pen tests from anywhere in the world!