Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices
1st Edition
Description
Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices shows you how to perform penetration tests using small, low-powered devices that are easily hidden and may be battery-powered. It shows how to use an army of devices, costing less than you might spend on a laptop, from distances of a mile or more.
Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices shows how to use devices running a version of The Deck, a full-featured penetration testing and forensics Linux distribution, and can run for days or weeks on batteries due to their low power consumption. Author Philip Polstra shows how to use various configurations, including a device the size of a deck of cards that can easily be attached to the back of a computer.
While each device running The Deck is a full-featured pen-testing platform, connecting systems together via 802.15.3 networking gives you even more power and flexibility. This reference teaches you how to construct and power these devices, install operating systems, and fill out your toolbox of small low-power devices with hundreds of tools and scripts from the book's companion website. Hacking and Pen Testing with Low Power Devices puts all these tools into your hands and will help keep you at the top of your game performing cutting-edge pen tests from anywhere in the world!
Key Features
- Understand how to plan and execute an effective penetration test using an army of low-power devices
- Learn how to configure and use open-source tools and easy-to-construct low-power devices
- Leverage IEEE 802.15.4 networking to perform penetration tests from up to a mile away, or use 802.15.4 gateways to perform pen tests from anywhere in the world
- Access penetration testing operating systems with hundreds of tools and scripts on the book's companion web site
Readership
Information security practitioners; network administrators; computer system administrators; information security consultants; security researchers and penetration testers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Meet the deck
- The Deck
- Summary
Chapter 2: Meet the beagles
- Texas Instruments Devices
- Summary
Chapter 3: Installing a base operating system
- Desired Attributes for Penetration Testing Linux Distribution
- Ubuntu Options
- Creating a microSD Card
- Summary
- Chapter 3 Appendix: Digging Deeper into the Setup Script
Chapter 4: Filling the toolbox
- Adding a Graphical Environment
- Adding Tools the Easy Way
- Adding Tools the Hard Way
- Starter Set of Tools
- Summary
Chapter 5: Powering The Deck
- Power Requirements
- Power Sources
- Reducing Power Consumption
- Penetration Testing With a Single Beagle
- Summary
Chapter 6: Input and output devices
- Display Options
- Keyboards and Mice
- IEEE 802.11 Wireless
- IEEE 802.15.4 Wireless
- Network Hubs and Switches
- BeagleBone Capes
- Penetration Testing With a Single Remote Drone
- Summary
Chapter 7: Building an army of devices
- Using IEEE 802.15.4 Networking
- Configuring IEEE 802.15.4 Modems
- Remote Control the Easy Way
- Remote Control via Python
- Saving Power
- Adding Security
- Expanding Your Reach
- Penetration Testing With Multiple Drones
- Summary
Chapter 8: Keeping your army secret
- Hiding Devices
- Installing Devices
- Summary
Chapter 9: Adding air support
- Building the AirDeck
- Using Your Aerial Drone
- Alternative Aircraft
- Summary
Chapter 10: Future directions
- Current Happenings with The Deck
- Cape Contemplations
- Ports of The Deck
- Ultralow Power with Microcontrollers
- Closing Thoughts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 29th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128008249
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007518
About the Author
Philip Polstra
Dr. Philip Polstra (known to his friends as Dr. Phil) is an internationally recognized hardware hacker. His work has been presented at numerous conferences around the globe including repeat performances at DEFCON, BlackHat, 44CON, GrrCON, MakerFaire, ForenSecure, and other top conferences. Dr. Polstra is a well-known expert on USB forensics and has published several articles on this topic.
Dr. Polstra has developed degree programs in digital forensics and ethical hacking while serving as a professor and Hacker in Residence at a private university in the Midwestern United States. He currently teaches computer science and digital forensics at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. In addition to teaching, he provides training and performs penetration tests on a consulting basis. When not working, he has been known to fly, build aircraft, and tinker with electronics. His latest happenings can be found on his blog: http://polstra.org. You can also follow him at @ppolstra on Twitter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Phil Polstra currently teaches computer science and digital forensics at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and provides training and performs penetration tests on a consulting basis
Reviews
"All in all, we enjoyed reading “Hacking and Penetration Testing with Low Power Devices”. The chapter related to the Deck's power supply was useful and thorough." --Computers and Security
"...the author offers bite-sized stories of his own experiences and that of his students while using the tools he presents in the book, which will likely help you remember important things for much longer that simple theory." --Help Net Security