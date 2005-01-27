Hacking a Terror Network: The Silent Threat of Covert Channels
1st Edition
Description
Written by a certified Arabic linguist from the Defense Language Institute with extensive background in decoding encrypted communications, this cyber-thriller uses a fictional narrative to provide a fascinating and realistic "insider's look" into technically sophisticated covert terrorist communications over the Internet. The accompanying CD-ROM allows readers to "hack along" with the story line, by viewing the same Web sites described in the book containing encrypted, covert communications.
Hacking a Terror NETWORK addresses the technical possibilities of Covert Channels in combination with a very real concern: Terrorism. The fictional story follows the planning of a terrorist plot against the United States where the terrorists use various means of Covert Channels to communicate and hide their trail. Loyal US agents must locate and decode these terrorist plots before innocent American citizens are harmed. The technology covered in the book is both real and thought provoking. Readers can realize the threat posed by these technologies by using the information included in the CD-ROM. The fictional websites, transfer logs, and other technical information are given exactly as they would be found in the real world, leaving the reader to test their own ability to decode the terrorist plot.
Key Features
Cyber-Thriller focusing on increasing threat of terrorism throughout the world. Provides a fascinating look at covert forms of communications used by terrorists over the Internet. Accompanying CD-ROM allows users to "hack along" with the fictional narrative within the book to decrypyt.
Readership
Security specialists, cyber-terrorism buffs, and fans of hi-tech war thrillers.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2005
- Published:
- 27th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488882
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994985
About the Author
Russ Rogers
Russ Rogers (CISSP, CISM, IAM, IEM, Hon. Sc.D.), author of the popular "Hacking a Terror Network: The Silent Threat of Covert Channels" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-928994-98-5), co-author of multiple books, including the best-selling "Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-931836-05-0) and "Network Security Evaluation Using the NSA IEM" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-59749-035-1), and former editor-in-chief of The Security Journal, is currently a penetration tester for a federal agency and the co-founder and chief executive officer of Peak Security, Inc., a veteran-owned small business based in Colorado Springs, CO. Russ has been involved in information technology since 1980 and has spent the past 20 years working as both an IT and InfoSec consultant. Russ has worked with the U.S. Air Force (USAF), National Security Agency (NSA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and other federal agencies. He is a globally renowned security expert, speaker, and author who has presented at conferences around the world in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Abu Dhabi, and cities all over the United States. Russ has an honorary doctorate of science in information technology from the University of Advancing Technology, a master's degree in computer systems management from the University of Maryland, a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems from the University of Maryland, and an associate's degree in applied communications technology from the Community College of the Air Force. He is a member of ISSA and (ISC)2® (CISSP). Russ also teaches at and fills the role of professor of network security for the University of Advancing Technology (www.uat.edu).
Affiliations and Expertise
