Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455775583, 9780323321266

Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology

6th Edition

Authors: Neville Hacker Joseph Gambone Calvin Hobel
Paperback ISBN: 9780323340533
eBook ISBN: 9780323321266
eBook ISBN: 9780323388528
eBook ISBN: 9780323388535
eBook ISBN: 9780323321280
Paperback ISBN: 9781455775583
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th November 2015
Page Count: 512
Description

Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology, by Drs. Neville F. Hacker, Joseph C. Gambone, and Calvin J. Hobel, is the #1 choice of ob/gyn residents and medical students because of its concise focus, comprehensive coverage, and easy-to-use format. This new edition features updated clinical cases and assessments, new Clinical Key boxes, and thoroughly revised text and images that reflect today’s best knowledge on the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of a wide range of ob/gyn disorders.

Key Features

  • Concise, comprehensive content is well organized, highly accessible, and relevant to today’s practice.

  • High-quality, full-color design for maximum readability.

  • Online access to updated clinical cases, self-assessment tools, an obstetric statistics resource, and a glossary of common terms.

Table of Contents

PART 1 Introduction

1 A Life-Course Perspective for Women’s

Health Care

2 Clinical Approach to the Patient

3 Female Reproductive Anatomy and

Embryology

4 Female Reproductive Physiology

PART 2 Obstetrics

5 Endocrinology of Pregnancy and

Parturition

6 Maternal Physiologic and Immunologic

Adaptation to Pregnancy

7 Antepartum Care

8 Normal Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum

Care

9 Fetal Surveillance during Labor

10 Obstetric Hemorrhage

11 Uterine Contractility and Dystocia

12 Obstetric Complications

13 Multifetal Gestation and

Malpresentation

14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

15 Rhesus Alloimmunization

16 Common Medical and Surgical Conditions

Complicating Pregnancy

17 Obstetric Procedures

PART 3 Gynecology

18 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Vulva and Vagina

19 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Uterine Corpus and

Cervix

20 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Ovaries and Fallopian

Tubes

21 Pelvic Pain

22 Infectious Diseases of the Female

Reproductive and Urinary Tract

23 Pelvic Floor Disorders

24 Ectopic Pregnancy

25 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis

26 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

27 Family Planning

28 Sexuality and Female Sexual

Dysfunction

29 Intimate Partner and Family Violence, Sexual

Assault, and Rape

30 Breast Disease

31 Gynecologic Procedures

PART 4 Reproductive Endocrinology

and Infertility

32 Puberty and Disorders of Pubertal

Development

33 Amenorrhea, Oligomenorrhea, and

Hyperandrogenic Disorders

34 Infertility and Assisted Reproductive

Technologies

35 Menopause and Perimenopause

36 Menstrual Cycle–Influenced Disorders

PART 5 Gynecologic Oncology

37 Principles of Cancer Therapy

38 Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer

39 Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneal

Cancer

40 Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer

41 Uterine Corpus Cancer

42 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases

About the Author

Neville Hacker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Gynaecologic Oncology, Conjoint, University of New South Wales; Director, Gynecologic Cancer Center, Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney, Australia

Joseph Gambone

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology,David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Attending Physician, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Private Infertility and Reproductive Endocrinology Practice, Durango, Colorado

Calvin Hobel

Affiliations and Expertise

Miriam Jacobs Chair in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

