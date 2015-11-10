Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology
6th Edition
Description
Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology, by Drs. Neville F. Hacker, Joseph C. Gambone, and Calvin J. Hobel, is the #1 choice of ob/gyn residents and medical students because of its concise focus, comprehensive coverage, and easy-to-use format. This new edition features updated clinical cases and assessments, new Clinical Key boxes, and thoroughly revised text and images that reflect today’s best knowledge on the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of a wide range of ob/gyn disorders.
Key Features
- Concise, comprehensive content is well organized, highly accessible, and relevant to today’s practice.
- High-quality, full-color design for maximum readability.
- Online access to updated clinical cases, self-assessment tools, an obstetric statistics resource, and a glossary of common terms.
Table of Contents
PART 1 Introduction
1 A Life-Course Perspective for Women’s
Health Care
2 Clinical Approach to the Patient
3 Female Reproductive Anatomy and
Embryology
4 Female Reproductive Physiology
PART 2 Obstetrics
5 Endocrinology of Pregnancy and
Parturition
6 Maternal Physiologic and Immunologic
Adaptation to Pregnancy
7 Antepartum Care
8 Normal Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum
Care
9 Fetal Surveillance during Labor
10 Obstetric Hemorrhage
11 Uterine Contractility and Dystocia
12 Obstetric Complications
13 Multifetal Gestation and
Malpresentation
14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
15 Rhesus Alloimmunization
16 Common Medical and Surgical Conditions
Complicating Pregnancy
17 Obstetric Procedures
PART 3 Gynecology
18 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Vulva and Vagina
19 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Uterine Corpus and
Cervix
20 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Ovaries and Fallopian
Tubes
21 Pelvic Pain
22 Infectious Diseases of the Female
Reproductive and Urinary Tract
23 Pelvic Floor Disorders
24 Ectopic Pregnancy
25 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis
26 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
27 Family Planning
28 Sexuality and Female Sexual
Dysfunction
29 Intimate Partner and Family Violence, Sexual
Assault, and Rape
30 Breast Disease
31 Gynecologic Procedures
PART 4 Reproductive Endocrinology
and Infertility
32 Puberty and Disorders of Pubertal
Development
33 Amenorrhea, Oligomenorrhea, and
Hyperandrogenic Disorders
34 Infertility and Assisted Reproductive
Technologies
35 Menopause and Perimenopause
36 Menstrual Cycle–Influenced Disorders
PART 5 Gynecologic Oncology
37 Principles of Cancer Therapy
38 Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer
39 Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneal
Cancer
40 Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer
41 Uterine Corpus Cancer
42 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323340533
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321266
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388535
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321280
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455775583
About the Author
Neville Hacker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Gynaecologic Oncology, Conjoint, University of New South Wales; Director, Gynecologic Cancer Center, Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney, Australia
Joseph Gambone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology,David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Attending Physician, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Private Infertility and Reproductive Endocrinology Practice, Durango, Colorado
Calvin Hobel
Affiliations and Expertise
Miriam Jacobs Chair in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California