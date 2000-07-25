Hack Proofing Your Network
1st Edition
Authors: Ryan Russell
eBook ISBN: 9781597496087
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 25th July 2000
Page Count: 496
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2000
- Published:
- 25th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597496087
About the Author
Ryan Russell
Affiliations and Expertise
Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.