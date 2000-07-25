Hack Proofing Your Network - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994152, 9781597496087

Hack Proofing Your Network

1st Edition

Authors: Ryan Russell
eBook ISBN: 9781597496087
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 25th July 2000
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
31.99
27.19
51.95
44.16
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9781597496087

About the Author

Ryan Russell

Affiliations and Expertise

Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.