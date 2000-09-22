Haccp in the Meat Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734487, 9781855736443

Haccp in the Meat Industry

1st Edition

Editors: M. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781855736443
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734487
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd September 2000
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Part 1 General issues: Regulatory context in the EU; HACCP in the US: Regulation and implementation. Part 2 HACCP on the farm and in primary processing: HACCP and farm production; HACCP in primary processing: red meat; HACCP in primary processing: Poultry. Part 3 HACCP in secondary processing: Implementing HACCP in a meat plant; Monitoring CCPs in HACCP systems; Validation and verification of HACCP plans; Auditing HACCP-based QA systems; Moving on from HACCP.

Description

The recent outbreaks of E.coli and BSE have ensured that the issue of meat safety has never had such a high profile. Meanwhile HACCP has become the preferred tool for the management of microbiological safety. Against a background of consumer and regulatory pressure, the effective implementation of HACCP systems is critical. Written by leading experts in the field, HACCP in the meat industry provides an authoritative guide to making HACCP systems work effectively.

This book examines the HACCP in the meat industry across the supply chain, from rearing through to primary and secondary processing.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and microbiologists

Reviews

A comprehensive guide to introducing HACCP in the meat industry., Meat Science
…represents the most current thinking in the field. This is a very timely publication which will aid understanding of the effective implementation of HACCP by those involved in the industry., Meat Science
It is abundantly clear that the solution to many of the cases of food poisoning outbreaks lies in the effective implementation of HACCP. The authoritative chapters in this collection show how this can be done., Professor Hugh Pennington, University of Aberdeen, UK

About the Editors

M. Brown Editor

Martyn Brown was formerly a Senior Microbiologist at Unilever Savoury Global Supply Chain and Technology Group, UK. Now a consultant, he is an internationally-known authority on the management of food safety.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, UK

