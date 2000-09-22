Haccp in the Meat Industry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 General issues: Regulatory context in the EU; HACCP in the US: Regulation and implementation. Part 2 HACCP on the farm and in primary processing: HACCP and farm production; HACCP in primary processing: red meat; HACCP in primary processing: Poultry. Part 3 HACCP in secondary processing: Implementing HACCP in a meat plant; Monitoring CCPs in HACCP systems; Validation and verification of HACCP plans; Auditing HACCP-based QA systems; Moving on from HACCP.
Description
The recent outbreaks of E.coli and BSE have ensured that the issue of meat safety has never had such a high profile. Meanwhile HACCP has become the preferred tool for the management of microbiological safety. Against a background of consumer and regulatory pressure, the effective implementation of HACCP systems is critical. Written by leading experts in the field, HACCP in the meat industry provides an authoritative guide to making HACCP systems work effectively.
This book examines the HACCP in the meat industry across the supply chain, from rearing through to primary and secondary processing.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and microbiologists
Details
Reviews
A comprehensive guide to introducing HACCP in the meat industry., Meat Science
…represents the most current thinking in the field. This is a very timely publication which will aid understanding of the effective implementation of HACCP by those involved in the industry., Meat Science
It is abundantly clear that the solution to many of the cases of food poisoning outbreaks lies in the effective implementation of HACCP. The authoritative chapters in this collection show how this can be done., Professor Hugh Pennington, University of Aberdeen, UK
About the Editors
M. Brown Editor
Martyn Brown was formerly a Senior Microbiologist at Unilever Savoury Global Supply Chain and Technology Group, UK. Now a consultant, he is an internationally-known authority on the management of food safety.
