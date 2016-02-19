Habituation
1st Edition
Behavioral Studies
Description
Habituation Volume I is a collection of papers about the phenomenon of habituation, the waning of responsiveness to repeated or constant stimulation, from different experts on the field.
The book covers topics such as the nature of habituation; the behavioral habituation of different invertebrates; fish with special reference to intraspecific aggressive behavior, and lower tetrapod vertebrates such as amphibians and reptiles. Also covered is the species-meaningful analysis of habituation, the relationship of habituation with habituality and conditioning; the dual-process theory of habituation and evidence for the dual-process theory.
The text is recommended for biologists and zoologists who are interested with the process of habituation, the factors that affect it, its effects on behavior, its development in different animal species, its analysis, and its underlying theories.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. Behavioral Habituation in Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Notes
III. Nature of Habituation
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Habituation in Fish with Special Reference to Intraspecific Aggressive Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Habituation in Fish
III. Habituation and Intraspecific Territorial Aggression
References
Chapter 3. Habituation in "Lower" Tetrapod Vertebrates: Amphibia as Vertebrate Model Systems
I. Introduction
II. Two Approaches to Behavioral Habituation
III. R = f(A): Habituation in Reptilia
IV. R = f(A): Habituation in Toads and Frogs
V. R = f(A): Habituation in the Salamander
VI. R = f(O): State and Behavioral Dishabituation
VII. General Discussion
VIII. Machinery of Amphibian Habituation
IX. Study Programs
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. A Species-Meaningful Analysis of Habituation
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Learning
III. Characteristics of Habituation
IV. Orienting Response
V. Naturalistic Studies of Habituation
VI. Evolution and Probabilistic Functionalism
References
Chapter 5. Habituation and Dishabituation of Responses Innervated by the Autonomic Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Repeated Stimulation as a Function of Response
III. Effects of Stimulus Intensity on Habituation
IV. Effects of Temporal Characteristics on Habituation
V. Effects of Stimulus Change
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 6. Habituation, Habituability, and Conditioning
I. Introduction and Background
II. Habituation as a Simpler Variety of Conditioning
III. Habituability and Conditioning
References
Chapter 7. A Dual-Process Theory of Habituation: Theory and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Problem of Stimulus Intensity
III. Properties of Habituation
IV. New Evidence for the Dual-Process Theory
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156868