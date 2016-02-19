Habituation Volume I is a collection of papers about the phenomenon of habituation, the waning of responsiveness to repeated or constant stimulation, from different experts on the field. The book covers topics such as the nature of habituation; the behavioral habituation of different invertebrates; fish with special reference to intraspecific aggressive behavior, and lower tetrapod vertebrates such as amphibians and reptiles. Also covered is the species-meaningful analysis of habituation, the relationship of habituation with habituality and conditioning; the dual-process theory of habituation and evidence for the dual-process theory.

The text is recommended for biologists and zoologists who are interested with the process of habituation, the factors that affect it, its effects on behavior, its development in different animal species, its analysis, and its underlying theories.