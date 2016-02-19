Habituation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125498012, 9780323156868

Habituation

1st Edition

Behavioral Studies

Editors: Harman Peeke
eBook ISBN: 9780323156868
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 302
Description

Habituation Volume I is a collection of papers about the phenomenon of habituation, the waning of responsiveness to repeated or constant stimulation, from different experts on the field. The book covers topics such as the nature of habituation; the behavioral habituation of different invertebrates; fish with special reference to intraspecific aggressive behavior, and lower tetrapod vertebrates such as amphibians and reptiles. Also covered is the species-meaningful analysis of habituation, the relationship of habituation with habituality and conditioning; the dual-process theory of habituation and evidence for the dual-process theory.
The text is recommended for biologists and zoologists who are interested with the process of habituation, the factors that affect it, its effects on behavior, its development in different animal species, its analysis, and its underlying theories.

Table of Contents


List of Contrbutors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1. Behavioral Habituation in Invertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Methodological Notes

III. Nature of Habituation

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Habituation in Fish with Special Reference to Intraspecific Aggressive Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Habituation in Fish

III. Habituation and Intraspecific Territorial Aggression

References

Chapter 3. Habituation in "Lower" Tetrapod Vertebrates: Amphibia as Vertebrate Model Systems

I. Introduction

II. Two Approaches to Behavioral Habituation

III. R = f(A): Habituation in Reptilia

IV. R = f(A): Habituation in Toads and Frogs

V. R = f(A): Habituation in the Salamander

VI. R = f(O): State and Behavioral Dishabituation

VII. General Discussion

VIII. Machinery of Amphibian Habituation

IX. Study Programs

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. A Species-Meaningful Analysis of Habituation

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Learning

III. Characteristics of Habituation

IV. Orienting Response

V. Naturalistic Studies of Habituation

VI. Evolution and Probabilistic Functionalism

References

Chapter 5. Habituation and Dishabituation of Responses Innervated by the Autonomic Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Repeated Stimulation as a Function of Response

III. Effects of Stimulus Intensity on Habituation

IV. Effects of Temporal Characteristics on Habituation

V. Effects of Stimulus Change

VI. Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter 6. Habituation, Habituability, and Conditioning

I. Introduction and Background

II. Habituation as a Simpler Variety of Conditioning

III. Habituability and Conditioning

References

Chapter 7. A Dual-Process Theory of Habituation: Theory and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Problem of Stimulus Intensity

III. Properties of Habituation

IV. New Evidence for the Dual-Process Theory

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156868

About the Editor

Harman Peeke

