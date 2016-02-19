Habituation, Sensitization, and Behavior
1st Edition
Habituation, Sensitization, and Behavior reviews some of the important advances that have been made toward understanding the mechanisms underlying, and the significance of, the phenomena traditionally associated with habituation, sensitization, and behavior in intact organisms. Habituation and sensitization are used to refer to underlying theoretical processes, and behavior changes are described at the response level.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of approaches, constructs, and terminology used in the study of response change in the intact organism. The discussion then turns to a two-factor dual-process theory of habituation and sensitization, together with a theory of the mechanism of habituation that emphasizes the assignment of responses to stimuli. Subsequent chapters explore the link between memory and habituation; statistical strategies for analyzing repeated-measures data; cellular approaches used in the analysis of habituation and sensitization in Aplysia; and intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms of habituation and sensitization. The habituation of central nervous system evoked potentials is also considered, with particular reference to intrinsic habituation in the neocortex, allocortex, and mesencephalon. The final chapter is devoted to evolutionary determination of response likelihood and habituation.
This monograph should be of interest to practitioners in the fields of behavioral biology, psychobiology, psychology, and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Approaches, Constructs, and Terminology for the Study of Response Change in the Intact Organism
I. Introduction
II. Level of Constructs
III. Operations and Terminology: Sources of Confusion
IV. Associative and Nonassociative Learning: Short- and Long-Term Effects of Experience
V. The Field and the Laboratory
VI. Summary
References
Part I Theory and Methods
2. A Two-Factor Dual-Process Theory of Habituation and Sensitization
I. Introduction
II. Historical Developments
III. Habituation of White-crowned Sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys nuttalli) to Playback of Territorial Song
IV. Two-Factor Dual-Process Theory
References
3. A Theory of the Mechanism of Habituation: The Assignment of Responses to Stimuli
I. Introduction
II. The Primary-Comparator Model
III. Applications of the Model
IV. Discussion
Appendix: Glossary of Symbols
References
4. Memory and Habituation
I. Introduction
II. SOP: A Theory of Automatic Memory Processing
III. Analysis of Transient Response Depression
IV. Associative Basis of Durable Response Decrements
V. Concurrent Stimulation and Habituation
VI. Effects of Stimulus Intensity and Interstimulus Interval
VII. Conditioned Modulation of the Unconditioned Response
VIII. Conclusion
References
5. An Evaluation of Statistical Strategies to Analyze Repeated-Measures Data
I. Introduction
II. Statistical Procedures Used to Detect Response Changes
III. Methods to Detect Stimulus Generalization, Dishabituation, and Spontaneous Recovery
IV. Additional Problems
V. Strategy of this Chapter
VI. Simulated Data
VII. Real Data
VIII. Discussion
IX. Recommendations
X. Approaches to Theory Construction
References
Part II Basic Processes
6. An Introduction to Cellular Approaches Used in the Analysis of Habituation and Sensitization in Aplysia
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Approaches
III. Cellular Approaches
IV. Relationship between Simple Forms of Nonassociative and Associative Learning
V. Summary and Perspectives
References
7. Habituation of Central Nervous System Evoked Potentials: Intrinsic Habituation Examined in Neocortex, Allocortex, and Mesencephalon
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Preparations
III. Tissue Preparation
IV. Experimental Design
V. Results: Intrinsic Habituation in the Central Nervous System
VI. Discussion
References
8. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Mechanisms of Habituation and Sensitization: Implications for the Design and Analysis of Experiments
I. Introduction
II. Response Decrement and Response Increment of Acoustic Startle
III. Modulatory Pathways
IV. Summary Analysis of Response Change during Stimulus Repetition
References
9. Do Human Evoked Potentials Habituate?
I. Introduction
II. Human Evoked Potentials
III. Methodological Problems
IV. Recovery Cycles of Evoked-Potential Components
V. Operational Definition of Habituation: Which Parameters Differentiate Habituation and Recovery?
VI. Conclusion
References
Part III Functional Processes
10. Predator-Prey Behavior and Habituation
I. Introduction
II. Habituation to Predators in Nature
III. Habituation Experiments
IV. Habituation and Acoustic Alarm Communication
V. Habituation of Predators' Fear of Prey
References
11. Habituation and the Maintenance of Territorial Boundaries
I. Introduction
II. Fish and Birds
III. Territoriality
IV. Establishment and Defense of Territory
V. Waning of Conspecific Aggression: Minimal Definitional Requirements for Habituation
VI. Habituation of Aggression in Fish
VII. Habituation of Aggression in Birds
VIII. Response Variability and Contemporary Habituation Theory: The Interaction of Incremental and Decremental Processes
IX. State Change and Sensitization
X. State Change, Sensitization, and the Reproductive Cycle
XI. Motivational Specificity, General Arousal, and Sensitization: The Redirection of Behavior
XII. Response-Independent Habituation
XIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
12. Evolutionary Determination of Response Likelihood and Habituation
I. Introduction
II. The Problem of Aggression
III. Evolutionary Stability of the Probability of Attack
IV. Evolutionary Control of the Magnitude of Damage
V. Some Applications of the Theory
VI. Reencounters: An Evolutionary Basis for Dominance
VII. Territorial Defense
VIII. Probabilistic Information
IX. Conclusion
References
Index
