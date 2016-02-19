Habituation, Sensitization, and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125498609, 9780323148566

Habituation, Sensitization, and Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: Harman Peeke
eBook ISBN: 9780323148566
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 486
Description

Habituation, Sensitization, and Behavior reviews some of the important advances that have been made toward understanding the mechanisms underlying, and the significance of, the phenomena traditionally associated with habituation, sensitization, and behavior in intact organisms. Habituation and sensitization are used to refer to underlying theoretical processes, and behavior changes are described at the response level.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of approaches, constructs, and terminology used in the study of response change in the intact organism. The discussion then turns to a two-factor dual-process theory of habituation and sensitization, together with a theory of the mechanism of habituation that emphasizes the assignment of responses to stimuli. Subsequent chapters explore the link between memory and habituation; statistical strategies for analyzing repeated-measures data; cellular approaches used in the analysis of habituation and sensitization in Aplysia; and intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms of habituation and sensitization. The habituation of central nervous system evoked potentials is also considered, with particular reference to intrinsic habituation in the neocortex, allocortex, and mesencephalon. The final chapter is devoted to evolutionary determination of response likelihood and habituation.

This monograph should be of interest to practitioners in the fields of behavioral biology, psychobiology, psychology, and psychiatry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Approaches, Constructs, and Terminology for the Study of Response Change in the Intact Organism

I. Introduction

II. Level of Constructs

III. Operations and Terminology: Sources of Confusion

IV. Associative and Nonassociative Learning: Short- and Long-Term Effects of Experience

V. The Field and the Laboratory

VI. Summary

References

Part I Theory and Methods

2. A Two-Factor Dual-Process Theory of Habituation and Sensitization

I. Introduction

II. Historical Developments

III. Habituation of White-crowned Sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys nuttalli) to Playback of Territorial Song

IV. Two-Factor Dual-Process Theory

References

3. A Theory of the Mechanism of Habituation: The Assignment of Responses to Stimuli

I. Introduction

II. The Primary-Comparator Model

III. Applications of the Model

IV. Discussion

Appendix: Glossary of Symbols

References

4. Memory and Habituation

I. Introduction

II. SOP: A Theory of Automatic Memory Processing

III. Analysis of Transient Response Depression

IV. Associative Basis of Durable Response Decrements

V. Concurrent Stimulation and Habituation

VI. Effects of Stimulus Intensity and Interstimulus Interval

VII. Conditioned Modulation of the Unconditioned Response

VIII. Conclusion

References

5. An Evaluation of Statistical Strategies to Analyze Repeated-Measures Data

I. Introduction

II. Statistical Procedures Used to Detect Response Changes

III. Methods to Detect Stimulus Generalization, Dishabituation, and Spontaneous Recovery

IV. Additional Problems

V. Strategy of this Chapter

VI. Simulated Data

VII. Real Data

VIII. Discussion

IX. Recommendations

X. Approaches to Theory Construction

References

Part II Basic Processes

6. An Introduction to Cellular Approaches Used in the Analysis of Habituation and Sensitization in Aplysia

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Approaches

III. Cellular Approaches

IV. Relationship between Simple Forms of Nonassociative and Associative Learning

V. Summary and Perspectives

References

7. Habituation of Central Nervous System Evoked Potentials: Intrinsic Habituation Examined in Neocortex, Allocortex, and Mesencephalon

I. Introduction

II. The Experimental Preparations

III. Tissue Preparation

IV. Experimental Design

V. Results: Intrinsic Habituation in the Central Nervous System

VI. Discussion

References

8. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Mechanisms of Habituation and Sensitization: Implications for the Design and Analysis of Experiments

I. Introduction

II. Response Decrement and Response Increment of Acoustic Startle

III. Modulatory Pathways

IV. Summary Analysis of Response Change during Stimulus Repetition

References

9. Do Human Evoked Potentials Habituate?

I. Introduction

II. Human Evoked Potentials

III. Methodological Problems

IV. Recovery Cycles of Evoked-Potential Components

V. Operational Definition of Habituation: Which Parameters Differentiate Habituation and Recovery?

VI. Conclusion

References

Part III Functional Processes

10. Predator-Prey Behavior and Habituation

I. Introduction

II. Habituation to Predators in Nature

III. Habituation Experiments

IV. Habituation and Acoustic Alarm Communication

V. Habituation of Predators' Fear of Prey

References

11. Habituation and the Maintenance of Territorial Boundaries

I. Introduction

II. Fish and Birds

III. Territoriality

IV. Establishment and Defense of Territory

V. Waning of Conspecific Aggression: Minimal Definitional Requirements for Habituation

VI. Habituation of Aggression in Fish

VII. Habituation of Aggression in Birds

VIII. Response Variability and Contemporary Habituation Theory: The Interaction of Incremental and Decremental Processes

IX. State Change and Sensitization

X. State Change, Sensitization, and the Reproductive Cycle

XI. Motivational Specificity, General Arousal, and Sensitization: The Redirection of Behavior

XII. Response-Independent Habituation

XIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

12. Evolutionary Determination of Response Likelihood and Habituation

I. Introduction

II. The Problem of Aggression

III. Evolutionary Stability of the Probability of Attack

IV. Evolutionary Control of the Magnitude of Damage

V. Some Applications of the Theory

VI. Reencounters: An Evolutionary Basis for Dominance

VII. Territorial Defense

VIII. Probabilistic Information

IX. Conclusion

References

Index

