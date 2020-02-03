Gynecologic Pathology
2nd Edition
A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series
Table of Contents
- Inflammatory Diseases of the Vulva
- Vulvar Neoplasia
- Mesenchymal Lesions
- Squamous Neoplasia
- Extramammary Paget Disease and Melanocytic Lesions
- Benign Diseases of the Vagina
- Vaginal Neoplasia –
- Pathology of the Cervix
- Benign
- Malignant
- Benign Endometrium
- Endometrial Neoplasia
- Pure Mesenchymal Lesions and Mixed Mulerian Tumors of the Uterus
- Pathology of the Fallopian Tube and Broad Ligament
- Non Neoplastic Lesions of the Ovary
- Surface Epithelial Stromal Tumors of the Ovary
- Sex Cord Stromal Tumors of the Ovary
- Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary
- Metastatic and Miscellaneous Primary Tumors of the Ovary
- Diseases of the Peritoneum
- Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
- Immunohistochemistry in the Differential Diagnosis of Female Genital Tract
Description
Now fully revised to include recent advances in the field, the second edition of Gynecologic Pathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, is an essential foundation text for residents and pathologists. The popular template format makes it easy to use, and new information throughout brings you up to date with what’s new in the field, including key molecular findings. Practical and affordable, this resource by Drs. Marisa R. Nucci and Esther Oliva is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice.
Key Features
- Coverage of neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the female reproductive tract to equip you to meet a wide range of diagnostic challenges.
- A focus primarily on diagnosis, with correlation to clinical findings.
- Clinical and Pathologic Features summarized in quick-reference boxes for fast retrieval of information.
- Hundreds of full-color, high-quality illustrations depicting the spectrum of pathologic features of different entities that will help you formulate a diagnosis Contributions from internationally recognized pathologists keep you up to date with the latest information in the field.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359092
About the Authors
Marisa Nucci Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts