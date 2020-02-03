Gynecologic Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323359092

Gynecologic Pathology

2nd Edition

A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series

Authors: Marisa Nucci
Editors: Carlos Parra-Herran
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359092
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

  1. Inflammatory Diseases of the Vulva

  2. Vulvar Neoplasia

    1. Mesenchymal Lesions

    2. Squamous Neoplasia

    3. Extramammary Paget Disease and Melanocytic Lesions

  3. Benign Diseases of the Vagina

  4. Vaginal Neoplasia

  5. Pathology of the Cervix

    1. Benign

    2. Malignant

  6. Benign Endometrium

  7. Endometrial Neoplasia

  8. Pure Mesenchymal Lesions and Mixed Mulerian Tumors of the Uterus

  9. Pathology of the Fallopian Tube and Broad Ligament

  10. Non Neoplastic Lesions of the Ovary

  11. Surface Epithelial Stromal Tumors of the Ovary

  12. Sex Cord Stromal Tumors of the Ovary

  13. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary

  14. Metastatic and Miscellaneous Primary Tumors of the Ovary

  15. Diseases of the Peritoneum

  16. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

  17. Immunohistochemistry in the Differential Diagnosis of Female Genital Tract
Description

Now fully revised to include recent advances in the field, the second edition of Gynecologic Pathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, is an essential foundation text for residents and pathologists. The popular template format makes it easy to use, and new information throughout brings you up to date with what’s new in the field, including key molecular findings. Practical and affordable, this resource by Drs. Marisa R. Nucci and Esther Oliva is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Coverage of neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the female reproductive tract to equip you to meet a wide range of diagnostic challenges.

  • A focus primarily on diagnosis, with correlation to clinical findings.

  • Clinical and Pathologic Features summarized in quick-reference boxes for fast retrieval of information.

  • Hundreds of full-color, high-quality illustrations depicting the spectrum of pathologic features of different entities that will help you formulate a diagnosis Contributions from internationally recognized pathologists keep you up to date with the latest information in the field.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359092

About the Authors

Marisa Nucci Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts

About the Editors

Carlos Parra-Herran Editor

