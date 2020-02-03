Now fully revised to include recent advances in the field, the second edition of Gynecologic Pathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, is an essential foundation text for residents and pathologists. The popular template format makes it easy to use, and new information throughout brings you up to date with what’s new in the field, including key molecular findings. Practical and affordable, this resource by Drs. Marisa R. Nucci and Esther Oliva is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice.