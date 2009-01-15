Gynecologic Endocrinology - ECAB

The diagnostic approach as well as the management of several endocrinological disorders underwent major modifications. Gynecological endocrinology made no exception, and light was finally thrown on a scarcely known area, so heavily influenced by ignorance and prejudices. Here some authoritative experts have addressed the several possibilities of hormonal interventions in the field of gynecology. The most recent research development has led to the better understanding of the physiopathological rationale, underlying appropriate treatments and even evaluation of the new routes of hormone administration. Current medical therapy of different conditions has been thoroughly reviewed, including precocious puberty, hyperandrogenism, premature ovarian failure, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and menopause.

Keeping in mind the requirements of the society, the practitioners need to update themselves on the current approach and wide variety of treatment options now available. India has a distinct need for the comprehensive programs that fit into the Indian context of the situation. It has to be a continuous process, which approaches the problem on the basis of the experience of the specialists in India who are among the stalwarts in this field. In its quest to better approach the topic, Elsevier has pooled its existing resources with those of the internationally acclaimed Obstetricians and Gynecologists of India who have chosen to apply their rich clinical knowledge and expertise to serve the Indian patients.