Part of the growing High-Yield Pathology Series, Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology is designed to help you review the key features of ob/gyn specimens, recognize the classic look of each disease, and quickly confirm your diagnosis. Authors Christopher Crum, MD, Michelle S. Hirsch, MD, PhD, and William Peters III, MD, incorporate a logical format, excellent color photographs, concise bulleted text, and authoritative content to help you accurately identify hundreds of discrete disease entities affecting the female reproductive tract.

"A useful slide atlas type book for OB/GYN pathology diagnosis."