Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology
1st Edition
A Volume in the High Yield Pathology Series
Table of Contents
SECTION I. LOWER ANOGENITAL TRACT
A. Inflammatory Disorders
1. Eczematous dermatitis
2. Lichen simplex chronicus and prurigo nodularis
3. Psoriasis
4. Seborrheic dermatitis
5. Lichen sclerosus including early lichen sclerosus
6. Lichen planus
7. Zoon vulvitis
8. Bullous pemphigoid
9. Pemphigus vulgaris
10. Hailey-Hailey disease
11. Darier disease
12. Epidermolytic hyperkeratosis
13. Hidradenitis suppurativa
14. Crohn’s disease of the vulva
15. Vulvodynia
B. Vulvar Infections
16. Vulvovaginal candidiasis
17. Bacterial vaginosis
18. Molluscum contagiosum
19. Acute herpes simplex virus infection
20. Chronic erosive herpes simplex, PITFALL
21. Syphilis, PITFALL
22. Chancroid
23. Granuloma inguinale
24. Schistosomiasis
25. Bacillary angiomatosis
26. Necrotizing fasciitis
27. Varicella zoster
C. Vulvar Adnexal Lesions
28. Bartholin’s duct cyst
29. Mucus cyst
30. Ectopic breast tissue
31. Fibroadenoma
32. Hidradenoma, PITFALL
33. Syringoma
34. Hyperplasia of Bartholin gland
35. Bartholin adenoma
36. Adenoid cystic carcinoma
37. Bartholin gland carcinoma
D. Vulvar Epithelial Neoplasia
39. Condyloma
40A. Verruciform xanthoma
40B. Warty dyskeratoma
41. Fibroepithelial stromal polyp
42. Seborrheic keratosis
43. Pseudobowenoid papulosis, PITFALL
44. Flat condyloma (VIN1)
45. Classic (usual) vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia
46. Classic vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia with lichen simplex chronicus, PITFALL
47. Classic vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia (bowenoid dysplasia)
48. Pagetoid vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia, PITFALL
49. Vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia with columnar differentiation, PITFALL
50. Epidermodysplasia-verruciformis-like atypia, PITFALL
51. Polynucleated atypia of the vulva
52. Differentiated vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia
53. Verruciform lichen simplex chronicus
54. Vulvar acanthosis with altered differentiation (atypical verruciform hyperplasia)
55. Early invasive squamous cell carcinoma
56. Vulvar squamous carcinoma: basaloid and warty patterns
57. Vulvar squamous carcinoma: keratinizing pattern
58. Verrucous squamous cell carcinoma
59. High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial lesion (Vulvar Intraepithelial Neoplasia III) with Confluent Papilary Growth
60. Giant condyloma of the external genitalia, PITFALL
61. Pseudoepitheliomatous hyperplasia, PITFALL
62. Keratoacanthoma, PITFALL
63. Basal cell carcinoma
64. Adenosquamous carcinoma
65. Paget disease of the vulva
66. Merkel cell carcinoma
67. Cloacogenic carcinoma
68. Metastatic carcinoma to the vulva
E. Pigmented Lesions
69. Lentigo
70. Genital type nevus
71. Dysplastic nevus
72. Melanoma
F. Soft Tissue Vulvar Neoplasia
73. Angiomyofibroblastoma
74. Aggressive Angiomyxoma, PITFALL
75. Superficial angiomyxoma
76. Cellular angiofibroma
77. Dermatofibroma (fibrous histiocytoma)
78. Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans
79. Low grade fibromyxoid sarcoma
80. Lipoma
81. Liposarcoma
81B. Synovial sarcoma of the vulva, PITFALL
82. Rhabdomyoma
83. Angiokeratoma
84. Granular cell tumor
85. Prepubertal vulvar fibroma
G. Anus
86. Anal condyloma
87. Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia II and III
88. Anal carcinoma
88B. Anal Paget’s disease
H. Vagina
89. Prolapsed fallopian tube
90. Granulation tissue
91. Vaginal adenosis
92. Polypoid endometriosis
93. Vaginal Papilomatosis (Residual Hymenal Ring), PITFALL
94. Low grade vaginal intraepithelial lesion (Vaginal Intraepithelial Neoplasia I and condyloma)
95. Vaginal intraepithelial lesion, not amenable to precise grading (Vaginal Intraepithelial Neoplasia II-III)
96. High grade vaginal intraepithelial neoplasia III
97. Radiation-induced Atrophy
98. Papillary squamous carcinoma
99. Clear cell adenocarcinoma
100. Metastatic adenocarcinoma
101. Melanoma, PITFALL
102. Spindle cell epithelioma, PITFALL
103. Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma
SECTION II. CERVIX
A. Squamous Lesions
105. Exophytic low grade squamous intraepithelial lesion
106. Low grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (flat condyloma/Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia I)
107. High grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia II and III)
108. Low grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (giant condyloma), PITFALL
109. Low grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (immature condyloma)
110. Mixed pattern squamous intraepithelial lesion (Low- and High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesions)
111. Atrophy including squamous intraepithelial lesion in atrophy
112. Minor p16-positive metaplastic atypias
113. Squamous intraepithelial lesion, not amenable to precise grading (QSIL)
114. Superficially invasive squamous cell carcinoma
115. Conventional squamous cell carcinoma
116. Pseudocrypt involvement by squamous cell carcinoma
117. Lymphoepithelial-like squamous carcinoma
B. Glandular Lesions
118. Superficial (early) adenocarcinoma in situ
119. Conventional adenocarcinoma in situ
120. Stratified adenocarcinoma in situ
121. Intestinal variant of adenocarcinoma in situ
122. Cervical endometriosis
123. Pregnancy-related changes in the cervix
124. Reactive atypias in the endocervix
125. Radiation atypias
126. Villoglandular adenocarcinoma of the cervix
127. Superficially invasive endocervical adenocarcinoma
128. Extensive adenocarcinoma in situ vs invasion
129. Infiltrative endocervical adenocarcinoma
130. Clear cell carcinoma of the cervix
131. Atypical Lobular Endocervical Glandular Hyperplasia and Invasive (minimal deviation) adenocarcinoma of the cervix with gastric differentiation
132. "Serous" carcinoma of the cervix
133. Signet ring cell carcinoma of the cervix
134. Adenoid basal carcinoma
135. Mesonephric remnants
136. Mesonephric carcinoma
137. Prostatic metaplasia of the cervix
138. Endocervical glandular hyperplasia
139. Metastatic serous carcinoma to the cervix
140. Metastatic endometrioid carcinoma to the cervix
141. Atypical endocervical polyp
142. Adenomyoma of the cervix
143. Microglandular hyperplasia of the cervix
144. Adenosarcoma of the cervix
C. Miscellaneous Lesions
145A. Cervical schwannoma
145B. Glial polyp of the cervix
SECTION III. UTERUS
A. Benign Endometrium
146A. Dysfunctional uterine bleeding (early or mid-cycle breakdown)
146B. Breakdown mimicking neoplasia
147. Anovulatory endometrium with persistent follicle
148. Benign hyperplasia
149. Telescoping artifacts mimicking neoplasia
150. Mixed pattern endometrium
151. Adenomyomatous polyp
152. Chronic endometritis
153. Pseudoactinomycotic radiant granules
154. Pyometra
155. Tubercular endometritis
156. Submucosal leiomyoma
157. Exfoliation artifact
158. Perforation
159. Ablation artifact
B. Endometrial Glandular Neoplasia and Its Mimics
160. Endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia (atypical hyperplasia)
161. Atypical polypoid adenomyoma
162. Endometrial involvement by endocervical glandular neoplasia
163. Degenerative repair
164. Proliferative repair
165. Mucinous metaplasia of the endometrium
166. Squamous and morular metaplasia
167A. Ichthyosis uteri
167B. Squamous carcinoma of the endometrium
168. Tubal and eosinophilic (oxyphilic) metaplasia
169. Microglandular endometrial adenocarcinoma in curettings
170A. Endometrioid adenocarcinoma
170B. Lower uterine segment adenocarcinoma
170C. Lynch syndrome screening
171. Myoinvasion in endometrial adenocarcinoma
172. Intraperitoneal keratin granuloma
173. Endometrial histiocytes and foamy stromal macrophages
174. Serous cancer precursors
175. Serous endometrial intraepithelial carcinoma
176. Ischemic atypias of the endometrium
177. Reactive atypias in the endometrium
178. Uterine serous carcinoma
179. Mixed pattern adenocarcinoma
180. p53 positive endometrioid adenocarcinoma
181. Neuroendocrine differentiation in endometrial carcinoma
182. Undifferentiated carcinoma of the endometrium
183. Clear cell carcinoma
184. Endometrioid or clear cell carcinoma?
185. Carcinosarcoma
186. Adenocarcinoma with spindle cell features
187. Wilms’ tumor of the endometrium
C. Mesenchymal Lesions of the Uterus
188. Endometrial stromal nodule
189. Stromomyoma
190. Endometrial stromatosis
191. Low grade endometrial stromal sarcoma
192. Uterine tumor resembling sex cord stromal tumor
193. High grade endometrial stromal sarcoma
194. Undifferentiated uterine sarcoma
195. Adenosarcoma of the endometrium
196. Atypical endometrial polyp
197. Adenomatoid tumor
198. Lipoleiomyoma
199. Cellular leiomyoma
200. Hydropic leiomyoma
201. Mitotically active leiomyoma
202. Atypical leiomyoma (leiomyoma with bizarre nuclei)
203. Leiomyomatosis
204. Intravenous leiomyoma
205. Intravenous leiomyomatosis
205A. Morcellation-related dissemination of smooth muscle neoplasia
206A. Disseminated intraperitoneal leiomyomatosis
206B. Pathology following uterine artery embolization
206C. Hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma syndrome, PITFALL
207. Leiomyosarcoma
208. Myxoid leiomyosarcoma
209. Epithelioid leiomyosarcoma
210. PEComa
211. Reproductive tract lymphoma
SECTION IV. FALLOPIAN TUBE
A. Benign, Inflammatory/Reactive
212. Adrenal rest
213. Pseudoxanthomatous salpingiosis
213A. Xanthogranulomatous salpingiosis
214. Follicular salpingitis
215. Salpingitis isthmica nodosum
216. Granulomatous salpingitis
217. Torsion of the tube and ovary
217A. Tubal Arias-Stella effect, PITFALL
B. Neoplastic and Preneoplastic
218. Adenofibroma
219. Benign epithelial hyperplasia (secretory cell outgrowths)
219A. p53 signatures
219B. Low grade serous tubal intraepithelial neoplasia (serous tubal intraepithelial lesion)
219C. Papillary hyperplasia
220. High grade serous tubal intraepithelial neoplasia (serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma)
220B. The risk reducing salpingo-oophorectomy
222. Salpingoliths
223. Adenocarcinoma of the fallopian tube
225. Endosalpingeal implants from remote tumors
226. Female adenexal tumor of wolffian origin
SECTION V. OVARY
A. Benign
228. Tangentially sectioned ovarian follicle, PITFALL
229. Ovary in pregnancy
230. Solitary luteinized follicle cyst
231. Polycystic ovarian syndrome
232. Cortical stromal hyperplasia and hyperthecosis
233. Endometrioma with mucinous metaplasia
233A. Endometrioma with atypia
234. Decidualized endometrioma, PITFALL
235. Serous cystadenomas and cystadenofibromas
236. Cortical inclusion cysts
237. Endosalpingiosis
237C. Malakoplakia
B. Epithelial Neoplasia
238A. High grade serous carcinoma, classic type
238B. High-grade serous carcinoma with SET patterns
240. Low grade endometrioid adenocarcinoma with squamotransitional or spindle features
241. Carcinosarcoma
241A. Adenosarcoma of the ovary
242. Serous borderline tumor (SBT)
243. Serous borderline tumor with complex architecture
244. Low grade invasive serous carcinoma of the ovary
245. Invasive implants of low-grade serous tumor
246. Mucinous carcinoma
247. Mucinous tumors with mural nodules
248. Mucinous borderline tumor
249. Mucinous borderline tumor with intraepithelial carcinoma
250. Low grade endometrioid adenocarcinoma
251. Endometrioid adenofibroma
252. Proliferative (borderline) endodometrioid adenofibroma
253. Mullerian mucinous and seromucinous tumors of the ovary
254. Benign Brenner tumor
254A. Malignant Brenner tumor
255. Clear cell carcinoma
255A. Ovarian adenocarcinomas with yolk sac differentiation, PITFALL
256. Borderline clear cell adenofibroma
259. Metastatic carcinoma to the ovary
260. Pseudomyxoma peritonei
C. Germ Cell Tumors
261. Mature cystic teratoma: normal neural differentiation
261A. Fetiform teratoma
262. Struma ovarii
263. Malignant struma
264. Strumal carcinoid
264A. Metastatic carcinoid
265. Malignancy arising in teratomas
266. Dysgerminoma
267. Yolk sac carcinoma
267A. Embryonal carcinoma
269. Immature teratoma
270. Mixed germ cell tumor
D. Sex Cord–Stromal Tumors
272. Thecoma-fibroma
273. Fibroma with minor sex cord elements
274. Sclerosing peritonitis
275. Granulosa cell tumor
276. Granulosa cell tumor variants, PITFALL
277. Juvenile granulosa cell tumor, PITFALL
278. Sertoli Leydig cell tumor
279. Retiform Sertoli Leydig cell tumor, PITFALL
280. Leydig cell (hilar) tumor
280B. Stromal luteoma
281. Pregnancy luteoma
282. Sclerosing stromal tumor
283. Small cell carcinoma of hypercalcemic type
283A. Small cell carcinoma of pulmonary (neuroendocrine) type
284. Sex cord tumor with annular tubules
E. Miscellaneous Tumors
285. Solitary fibrous tumor
286. Gastrointestinal stromal tumor
287. Primitve neuroectodermal tumor
288. Desmoplastic small round cell tumor
289. Benign cystic mesothelioma
290. Papillary mesothelioma
290A. Papillary mesothelial hyperplasia
291. Malignant mesothelioma
SECTION VI. GESTATIONAL
A. Early Gestation
292. Gestational sac
293. Fresh implantation site, PITFALL
293b. Implantation site nodule
294. Spontaneous abortion
294A. Ectopic pregnancy
B. Trophoblastic Neoplasia
295. Complete hydatidiform mole, PITFALL
295B. Invasive hydatidiform mole
296. Partial hydatidiform mole
297. Mesenchmal dysplasia, PITFALL
298. Choriocarcinoma
299. Intraplacental choriocarcinoma, PITFALL
300. Placental site trophoblastic tumor, PITFALL
301. Molar implantation site
302. Epithelioid trophoblastic tumor
302B. Chorangioma
C. Second and Third Trimester Placenta
303. Knots in the umbilical cord
303A. Single umbilical artery (SUA)
303B. Hyper and hypocoiled umbilical cord
303C. Variations on cord insertion (marginal, membraneous, furcate)
303D. Circummarginate and circumvallate placentas
304. Fetal vascular thrombosis, PITFALL
305. Amniotic bands
306. Maternal floor infarct/massive perivillous fibrin deposition
307. Chorioamnionitis
308. Gestational candida infection
309. Listeria placentitis, PITFALL
310. Chronic villitis
311. Chronic histiocytic intervillositis
312. Congenital syphilis
313. Lyosomal storage disorder
314. Inflammatory abruption
314B. Hypertensive (ball in socket) infarct
315. Congenital parvovirus infection
315B. Fetal leukemia
318. Placenta creta
318B. Placenta previa
320. Toxoplasmosis
321. Toxemia
322. Placental infarction
323. Meconium staining
324. Distal villous pathology
325. Fetal to maternal hemorrhage
Appendix: Common Pitfalls in Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology
