Gynaecology
4th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Table of Contents
Embryology of the Female Genital Tract
Surgical Anatomy
Hysteroscopy
Laparoscopy
Diathermy and Lasers
Imaging Techniques in Gynaecology
Ultrasound
Preoperative Care
Principles of Surgery and Management of Intraoperative Complications
Postoperative Care
Hormones
Principles of Molecular Biology
Sexual Differentiation
Control of Hypothalmic-Pituitary Ovarian Function
Disorders of Puberty
Amenorrhoea and Oligomenorrhea
Ovulation Induction
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Fertilization
Investigation of the Infertile Couple
Disorders of Male Reproduction
Assisted Reproduction Treatments
Sporadic and Recurrent Miscarriage
Tubal Disease
Ectopic Pregnancy
Hirsuitism
Premenstrual Syndrome
The Menopause
Fertility Control
Psychosexual Medicine
Menstruation
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Epidemiology of Gynaecological Cancer
The Genetics and Molecular Biology of Gynaecological Cancer
The Principles of Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy
Premalignant Disease of the Genital Tract
Malignant Disease of the Cervix
Benign Disease of the Vulva and the Vagina
Malignant Disease of the Vulva and the Vagina
Malignant Disease of the Uterus
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumours
Benign Tumours of the Ovary
Carcinoma of teh Ovary and Fallopian Tube
Benign Disease of teh Breast
Supportive Care
Classification of Urogynaecological Disorders
The Mechanisms of Contence
Urodynamic Investigations
Urethral Sphincter Incompetence
Overactive Bladder
Voiding Difficulties
Vaginal Prolapse
Frequency, Urgency and the Painful Bladder
Fistulae
Urinary Tract Infections
Lower Intestinal Tract Disease
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Sexually Transmitted Infections
HIV
Forensic Gynaecology
Violence Against Women
Lesbian Health Issues
Gynaecology in the Elderly
Evidence based Care and Effective Care in Gynaecology
Risk Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 12th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048388
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062711
About the Author
Robert Shaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nottingham University, Derby City General Hospital, Derby, UK Professor
David Luesley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Gynaecological Oncology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, City Hospital NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK Professor of Gynaecological Oncology
Ash Monga
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Surgeon in Obstetrics and Gynaecology,Southampton University Hospital, Southampton, UK