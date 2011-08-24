Gynaecology Illustrated
6th Edition
Authors: Catrina Bain Kevin Burton Jay McGavigan
eBook ISBN: 9780702048630
eBook ISBN: 9780702056352
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030673
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th August 2011
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents
Embryology of the reproductive tract
Anatomy of the reproductive tract
Physiology of the reproductive tract
Disorders of sex development
History and examination
Abnormalities of menstruation
Gynaecological infections
Diseases of the vulva
Diseases of the vagina
Diseases of the cervix
Diseases of the uterus
Prolapse and urogynaecology
Diseases of the ovary and fallopian tube
Complications of gynaecological surgery
Early pregnancy
Sexuality and contraception
Infertility
The menopause
About the Author
Catrina Bain
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow UK.
Kevin Burton
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK.
Jay McGavigan
Affiliations and Expertise
Flinders Medical Centre, Australia
