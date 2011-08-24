Gynaecology Illustrated - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030673, 9780702048630

Gynaecology Illustrated

6th Edition

Authors: Catrina Bain Kevin Burton Jay McGavigan
eBook ISBN: 9780702048630
eBook ISBN: 9780702056352
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030673
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th August 2011
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Embryology of the reproductive tract

Anatomy of the reproductive tract

Physiology of the reproductive tract

Disorders of sex development

History and examination

Abnormalities of menstruation

Gynaecological infections

Diseases of the vulva

Diseases of the vagina

Diseases of the cervix

Diseases of the uterus

Prolapse and urogynaecology

Diseases of the ovary and fallopian tube

Complications of gynaecological surgery

Early pregnancy

Sexuality and contraception

Infertility

The menopause

About the Author

Catrina Bain

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow UK.

Kevin Burton

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK.

Jay McGavigan

Affiliations and Expertise

Flinders Medical Centre, Australia

