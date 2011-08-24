Gynaecology Illustrated International Edition - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030772

Gynaecology Illustrated International Edition

6th Edition

Authors: Catrina Bain Kevin Burton Jay McGavigan
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030772
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th August 2011
Page Count: 406
Table of Contents

Embryology of the reproductive tract

Anatomy of the reproductive tract

Physiology of the reproductive tract

Genetic and congenital abnormalities

Examination of the patient

Abnormalities of menstruation

Gynaecological infections

Diseases of the vulva

Diseases of the vagina

Diseases of the cervix

Diseases of the uterus

Displacements of the uterus

Diseases of ovary and fallopian tube

The Urinary tract in gynaecological practice

Venous thrombosis

Abortion and abnormalities of early pregnancy

Sexuality and contraception

Infertility

The menopause

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030772

About the Author

Catrina Bain

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow UK.

Kevin Burton

Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK.

Jay McGavigan

Flinders Medical Centre, Australia

