Guyton & Hall Physiology Review
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Unit I - Introduction to Physiology: The Cell and General Physiology
Unit II - Membrane Physiology, Nerve, and Muscle
Unit III - The Heart
Unit IV - The Circulation
Unit V - The Body Fluids and Kidneys
Unit VI - Blood Cells, Immunity, and Blood Coagulation
Unit VII - Respiration
Unit VIII - Aviation, Space, and Deep-Sea Diving Physiology
Unit IX - The Nervous System: A. General Principles and Sensory Physiology
Unit X - The Nervous System: B. The Special Senses
Unit XI - The Nervous System: C. Motor and Integrative Neurophysiology
Unit XII - Gastrointestinal Physiology
Unit XIII - Metabolism and Temperature Regulation
Unit XIV - Endocrinology and Reproduction
Unit XV - Sports Physiology
Description
The Guyton and Hall Physiology Review is the ideal way to prepare for class exams as well as the physiology portion of the USMLE Step 1. More than 1,000 board-style questions and answers allow you to test your knowledge of the most essential, need-to-know concepts in physiology.
Key Features
- Includes thorough reviews of all major body systems, with an emphasis on system interaction, homeostasis, and pathophysiology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 21st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455770076
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396240
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389532
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389501
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389525
About the Authors
John Hall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi