Guyton & Hall Physiology Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455770076, 9780323396240

Guyton & Hall Physiology Review

3rd Edition

Authors: John Hall
Paperback ISBN: 9781455770076
eBook ISBN: 9780323396240
eBook ISBN: 9780323389532
eBook ISBN: 9780323389501
eBook ISBN: 9780323389525
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2015
Page Count: 268
Table of Contents

Unit I - Introduction to Physiology: The Cell and General Physiology

Unit II - Membrane Physiology, Nerve, and Muscle

Unit III - The Heart

Unit IV - The Circulation

Unit V - The Body Fluids and Kidneys

Unit VI - Blood Cells, Immunity, and Blood Coagulation

Unit VII - Respiration

Unit VIII - Aviation, Space, and Deep-Sea Diving Physiology

Unit IX - The Nervous System: A. General Principles and Sensory Physiology

Unit X - The Nervous System: B. The Special Senses

Unit XI - The Nervous System: C. Motor and Integrative Neurophysiology

Unit XII - Gastrointestinal Physiology

Unit XIII - Metabolism and Temperature Regulation

Unit XIV - Endocrinology and Reproduction

Unit XV - Sports Physiology

Description

The Guyton and Hall Physiology Review is the ideal way to prepare for class exams as well as the physiology portion of the USMLE Step 1. More than 1,000 board-style questions and answers allow you to test your knowledge of the most essential, need-to-know concepts in physiology.

Key Features

  • Includes thorough reviews of all major body systems, with an emphasis on system interaction, homeostasis, and pathophysiology.

About the Authors

John Hall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi

