Guyton & Hall Physiology Review - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323639996

Guyton & Hall Physiology Review

4th Edition

Authors: John Hall
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639996
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

An ideal companion to the world’s foremost physiology textbook, Guyton and Hall Physiology Review prepares you for exams as well as the physiology portion of the USMLE Step 1. You’ll find more than 1,000 physiology questions and answers to improve your understanding of this complex subject.

About the Authors

John Hall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi

