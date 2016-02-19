The gb-glucuronidase (GUS) gene is extremely useful as a reporter of the expression of introduced genes and can be used in organisms where other reporter genes are useless. Thus, the GUS gene is the reporter gene of choice for transgenic plant research. Not only can this assay be used to detect whether a gene is being expressed, but it can be used to determine the location of the gene product within cells. Low cost is another advantage of this assay.

GUS Protocols provides instructions and essential background information that will enable researchers to effectively use the GUS gene as a reporter of the expression of introduced genes.