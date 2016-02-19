GUS Protocols
1st Edition
Using the GUS Gene as a Reporter of Gene Expression
Description
The gb-glucuronidase (GUS) gene is extremely useful as a reporter of the expression of introduced genes and can be used in organisms where other reporter genes are useless. Thus, the GUS gene is the reporter gene of choice for transgenic plant research. Not only can this assay be used to detect whether a gene is being expressed, but it can be used to determine the location of the gene product within cells. Low cost is another advantage of this assay.
GUS Protocols provides instructions and essential background information that will enable researchers to effectively use the GUS gene as a reporter of the expression of introduced genes.
Key Features
- First book on the GUS reporter system
- Up-to-date reference lists following each of the fourteen chapters
- Comb-bound for convenient bench-top use
- Written by leading authorities including R.A. Jefferson, inventor of the GUS assay
- Illustrated with color
- GUS detection by fluorometric, spectrophotometric, and histochemical methods
- Fast, automated assays
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in molecular biology, biotechnology, molecular genetics, biochemistry, animal cell biology and developmental biology, and plant science
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): The GUS Reporter Gene System. The GUS Assay. Histochemical Detection of GUS. Applications of GUS to Plant Genetic Analysis. Applications of GUS to Animal Genetic Anaylsis. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 221
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 10th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137645
About the Editor
Sean Gallagher
Affiliations and Expertise
Hoefer Scientific Instruments, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This manual does an excellent job of demonstrating both the power and the versatility of the GUS system in plants... If you think the GUS system may be of use to your studies, this text provides a broad range of protocols, practical tips, and limitations to help use the system efficiently." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"Gus Protocols is a laboratory manual that will be of great value to the researcher." --TRENDS IN BIOTECHNOLOGY