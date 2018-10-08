Gunner Goggles Psychiatry
1st Edition
Description
The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.
Gunner Goggles Series: Psychiatry is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: General Principles for the Psychiatry Shelf Exam
Chapter 3: Pediatric Psychiatry
Chapter 4: Substance-Related Disorders
Chapter 5: Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders
Chapter 6: Mood Disorders
Chapter 7: Anxiety Disorders
Chapter 8: Somatoform Disorders
Chapter 9: Other Disorders/Conditions
Chapter 10: Diseases of Nervous System and Special Senses
Chapter 11: Test Day Preparation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527644
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510394
About the Author
Hao-Hua Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco
Leo Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania