Gunner Goggles Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323510394, 9780323527644

Gunner Goggles Psychiatry

1st Edition

Authors: Hao-Hua Wu Leo Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323527644
eBook ISBN: 9780323527651
Paperback ISBN: 9780323510394
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2018
Page Count: 208
Description

The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.

Gunner Goggles Series: Psychiatry is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.

Table of Contents

 

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: General Principles for the Psychiatry Shelf Exam

Chapter 3: Pediatric Psychiatry

Chapter 4: Substance-Related Disorders

Chapter 5: Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders

Chapter 6: Mood Disorders

Chapter 7: Anxiety Disorders

Chapter 8: Somatoform Disorders

Chapter 9: Other Disorders/Conditions

Chapter 10: Diseases of Nervous System and Special Senses

Chapter 11: Test Day Preparation

 

Details

About the Author

Hao-Hua Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco

Leo Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania

