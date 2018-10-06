Gunner Goggles Obstetrics and Gynecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323510370, 9780323527682

Gunner Goggles Obstetrics and Gynecology

1st Edition

Authors: Hao-Hua Wu Leo Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323527682
eBook ISBN: 9780323527613
Paperback ISBN: 9780323510370
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th October 2018
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.

Gunner Goggles Series: Ob-Gyn is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 General Principles

Chapter 3 Breast Pathologies

Chapter 4 Infections of the Female Reproductive System

Chapter 5 Neoplasms of the Ovary, Uterus, Cervix, Vagina and Vulva

Chapter 6 Fertility, Infertility, and Birth Control

Chapter 7 Menopause

Chapter 8 Menstrual and Endocrine Disorders

Chapter 9 Sexual Dysfunction

Chapter 10 Traumatic and Mechanical Disorders

Chapter 11 Congenital Disorders

Chapter 12 Adverse Effects of Drugs on the Female Reproductive System

Chapter 13 Prenatal Care

Chapter 14 Obstetric Complications

Chapter 15 Labor and Delivery

Chapter 16 Puerperium

Chapter 17 Disorders of the Newborn

Chapter 18 Adverse Effects of Drugs on Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium

Chapter 19 Systemic Disorders Affecting Pregnancy, Labor and Delivery, and Puerperium

Chapter 20 Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323527682
eBook ISBN:
9780323527613
Paperback ISBN:
9780323510370

About the Author

Hao-Hua Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco

Leo Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.