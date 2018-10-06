Gunner Goggles Obstetrics and Gynecology
1st Edition
The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.
Gunner Goggles Series: Ob-Gyn is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 General Principles
Chapter 3 Breast Pathologies
Chapter 4 Infections of the Female Reproductive System
Chapter 5 Neoplasms of the Ovary, Uterus, Cervix, Vagina and Vulva
Chapter 6 Fertility, Infertility, and Birth Control
Chapter 7 Menopause
Chapter 8 Menstrual and Endocrine Disorders
Chapter 9 Sexual Dysfunction
Chapter 10 Traumatic and Mechanical Disorders
Chapter 11 Congenital Disorders
Chapter 12 Adverse Effects of Drugs on the Female Reproductive System
Chapter 13 Prenatal Care
Chapter 14 Obstetric Complications
Chapter 15 Labor and Delivery
Chapter 16 Puerperium
Chapter 17 Disorders of the Newborn
Chapter 18 Adverse Effects of Drugs on Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium
Chapter 19 Systemic Disorders Affecting Pregnancy, Labor and Delivery, and Puerperium
Chapter 20 Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527682
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510370
Hao-Hua Wu
MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco
Leo Wang
PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania