Gunner Goggles Neurology
1st Edition
Description
The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.
Gunner Goggles Series: Neurology is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: General Principles for the Neurology Shelf Exam
Chapter 3: Psychiatry in the Clinical Neurology Shelf
Chapter 4: Disorders of the Special Senses
Chapter 5: Cerebrovascular Disease Organizing Principles
Chapter 6: Infections of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 7: Neoplasms of the Nervous System
Chapter 8: Spine and Spinal Cord Disorders in the Neurology Shelf
Chapter 9: Traumatic, Mechanical and ICP Disorders in the Neurology Shelf
Chapter 10: Disorders of the Cranial Nerves and Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 11: Vitamins and Drug Effects on the Nervous System
Chapter 12: Metabolic Disorders on the Neurology Shelf
Chapter 13: Degenerative and Global Cerebral Dysfunction Disorders
Chapter 14: Paroxysmal Disorders
Chapter 15: Sleep Disorders
Chapter 16: Neuromuscular Disorders
Chapter 17: Movement Disorders
Chapter 18: Congenital Disorders of the Neurology Shelf
Chapter 19: Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527606
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527590
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510363
About the Author
Hao-Hua Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco
Leo Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania