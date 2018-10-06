Gunner Goggles Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323510363, 9780323527606

Gunner Goggles Neurology

1st Edition

Authors: Hao-Hua Wu Leo Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323527606
eBook ISBN: 9780323527590
Paperback ISBN: 9780323510363
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th October 2018
Page Count: 304
Description

The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.

Gunner Goggles Series: Neurology is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: General Principles for the Neurology Shelf Exam

Chapter 3: 　Psychiatry in the Clinical Neurology Shelf

Chapter 4: Disorders of the Special Senses

Chapter 5: Cerebrovascular Disease Organizing Principles

Chapter 6: Infections of the Central Nervous System

Chapter 7: Neoplasms of the Nervous System

Chapter 8: Spine and Spinal Cord Disorders in the Neurology Shelf

Chapter 9: Traumatic, Mechanical and ICP Disorders in the Neurology Shelf

Chapter 10: Disorders of the Cranial Nerves and Peripheral Nervous System

Chapter 11: Vitamins and Drug Effects on the Nervous System

Chapter 12: Metabolic Disorders on the Neurology Shelf

Chapter 13: Degenerative and Global Cerebral Dysfunction Disorders

Chapter 14: Paroxysmal Disorders

Chapter 15: Sleep Disorders

Chapter 16: Neuromuscular Disorders

Chapter 17: Movement Disorders

Chapter 18: Congenital Disorders of the Neurology Shelf

Chapter 19: Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success

 

About the Author

Hao-Hua Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco

Leo Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania

