Gunner Goggles Family Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323510349, 9780323527569

Gunner Goggles Family Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Hao-Hua Wu Leo Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323527569
eBook ISBN: 9780323527552
Paperback ISBN: 9780323510349
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th October 2018
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.

Gunner Goggles Series: Family Medicine is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.

Table of Contents

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: General Principles

Chapter 3: Immunologic Disorderers

Chapter 4: Disorders of Blood and Blood-Forming Organs

Chapter 5: Mental Disorders in Family Medicine

Chapter 6: Diseases of the Nervous System and Special Senses

Chapter 7: Cardiovascular Disorders

Chapter 8: Diseases of the Respiratory System

Chapter 9: Nutritional and Digestive Disorders

Chapter 10: Gynecologic Disorders

Chapter 11: Renal, Urinary, and Male Reproductive System

Chapter 12: Disorders of Pregnancy, Childbirth and Puerperium

Chapter 13: Disorders of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues

Chapter 14: Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue

Chapter 15: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

Chapter 16: Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323527569
eBook ISBN:
9780323527552
Paperback ISBN:
9780323510349

About the Author

Hao-Hua Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco

Leo Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.