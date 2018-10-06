Gunner Goggles Family Medicine
1st Edition
Description
The Gunner Goggles Series is the first exam prep resource written by a high-scoring peer group of medical students, ensuring the most practical and efficient study guidance. It organizes topics around the USMLE and NBME content outlines for the required shelf exams and features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application to extend learning beyond the book. This innovative series features AR opportunities throughout the text for an integrated print-mobile experience that maximizes learning and test preparation. The Gunner Goggle function allows you to scan pages for integrated AR links, unlocking animations, visuals, and 3D models that clarify complex anatomy, conditions, and concepts in a remarkably effective and unique manner.
Gunner Goggles Series: Family Medicine is one of seven authoritative exam preparation guides that use cutting-edge AR technology to fully prepare you for the NBME clinical shelf exams, the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam, and successful clinical rotations.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: General Principles
Chapter 3: Immunologic Disorderers
Chapter 4: Disorders of Blood and Blood-Forming Organs
Chapter 5: Mental Disorders in Family Medicine
Chapter 6: Diseases of the Nervous System and Special Senses
Chapter 7: Cardiovascular Disorders
Chapter 8: Diseases of the Respiratory System
Chapter 9: Nutritional and Digestive Disorders
Chapter 10: Gynecologic Disorders
Chapter 11: Renal, Urinary, and Male Reproductive System
Chapter 12: Disorders of Pregnancy, Childbirth and Puerperium
Chapter 13: Disorders of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
Chapter 14: Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
Chapter 15: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
Chapter 16: Gunner Jim’s Guide to Exam Day Success
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527569
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527552
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510349
About the Author
Hao-Hua Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at the University of California, San Francisco
Leo Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, MS, Medical Student at University of Pennsylvania