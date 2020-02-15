Gunderson and Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology
5th Edition
Description
A comprehensive, multidisciplinary resource for the entire radiation oncology team, Gunderson & Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology, 5th Edition, thoroughly covers all aspects of this complex and dynamic field. Concise, templated chapters cover the basic biology of oncologic disease processes as well as updated treatment algorithms, the latest clinical guidelines, and state-of-the-art techniques and modalities. More than 1,000 images—detailed anatomy drawings, radiographic images, and more—provide outstanding visual support for every area of the text.
Table of Contents
SECTION I SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATIONS OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Part A. Radiobiology
1. The Biological Basis of Radiation Oncology
2. Molecular and Cellular Biology
3. Dose-Response Modifiers in Radiation Therapy
4. Interaction of Chemotherapy and Radiation
5. Biologics and Their Interactions with Radiation
Part B. Physics
6. Radiation Oncology Physics
7. Radiation Physics - Stereotactic
Part C. Related Cancer Disciplines
8. Surgical Principles
9. Principles of Chemotherapy
10. Imaging in Oncology
11. Nuclear Medicine
12. Health Services Research in Radiation Oncology
13. Statistics and Clinical Trials
14. Late Effects after Radiation
SECTION II TECHNIQUES AND MODALITIES
15. Brachytherapy
16. Intensity-Modulated and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy
17. Intraoperative Irradiation
18. Total Body Irradiation
19. Charged Particle Radiotherapy
20. Neutron Radiotherapy
21. Hyperthermia
22. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
23. Stereotactic Irradiation: CNS Tumors
24. Stereotactic Body Irradiation: Extracranial Tumors
25. Metastatic Disease: Bone, Spinal Cord, Brain, Liver, and Lung
SECTION III DISEASE SITES
Part A. Central Nervous System Tumors
Overview
26. Low-Grade Gliomas
27. High-Grade Gliomas
28. Benign Brain Tumors: Meningiomas and Vestibular Schwannomas
29. Pituitary Tumors and Craniopharyngiomas
30. Spinal Cord Tumors
31. Orbital, Ocular, and Optic Nerve Tumors
Part B. Head and Neck Tumors
Overview
32. Oral Cavity
33. Oropharyngeal Cancer
34. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
35. Larynx and Hypopharynx Cancer
36. Sinonasal Cancer
37. Salivary Gland Malignancies
38. Thyroid Cancer
39. Unknown Head and Neck Primary Site
40. Management of the Neck
41. Cutaneous Carcinoma
42. Malignant Melanoma
Part C. Thoracic Neoplasms
Overview
43. Small Cell Lung Cancer
44. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
45. Cancer of the Esophagus
46. Uncommon Thoracic Tumors
Part D. Gastrointestinal Tumors
Overview
47. Gastric/GE Junction Cancer
48. Pancreatic Cancer
49. Hepatobiliary Cancer
50. Colon Cancer
51. Rectal Cancer
52. Anal Carcinoma
Part E. Genitourinary Tumors
Overview
53. Prostate Cancer
54. Bladder Cancer
55. Testicular Cancer
56. Kidney and Ureteral Carcinoma
57. Penile Cancer
Part F. Gynecologic Tumors
Overview
58. Cervical Cancer
59. Endometrial Cancer
60. Cancers of the Vulva and Vagina
61. Ovarian Cancer
Part G. Breast Cancer
Overview
62. Noninvasive Breast Cancer
63. Breast Cancer: Stages I-II
64. Breast Cancer: Postmastectomy Radiation, Locally Advanced Disease, and Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Part H. Sarcoma and Benign Disease
65. Soft Tissue Sarcoma
66. Benign Diseases
Part I. Childhood Cancers
Overview
67. Central Nervous System Tumors
68. Pediatric Soft Tissue Sarcomas
69. Pediatric Sarcomas of Bone
70. Wilms' Tumor
71. Retinoblastoma
72. Neuroblastoma
73. Pediatric Leukemias and Lymphomas
74. Pediatric Hodgkin's Lymphoma
75. Rare Pediatric Tumors
Part J. Lymphoma and Hematologic Malignancies
Overview
76. Hodgkin's Lymphoma
77. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
78. Multiple Myeloma and Other Plasma Cell Neoplasms
79. Mycosis Fungoides
SECTION I SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATIONS OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Part A. Radiobiology
1. The Biological Basis of Radiation Oncology
2. Molecular and Cellular Biology
3. Dose-Response Modifiers in Radiation Therapy
4. Interaction of Chemotherapy and Radiation
5. Biologics and Their Interactions with Radiation
Part B. Physics
6. Radiation Oncology Physics
7. Radiation Physics - Stereotactic
Part C. Related Cancer Disciplines
8. Surgical Principles
9. Principles of Chemotherapy
10. Imaging in Oncology
11. Nuclear Medicine
12. Health Services Research in Radiation Oncology
13. Statistics and Clinical Trials
14. Late Effects after Radiation
SECTION II TECHNIQUES AND MODALITIES
15. Brachytherapy
16. Intensity-Modulated and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy
17. Intraoperative Irradiation
18. Total Body Irradiation
19. Charged Particle Radiotherapy
20. Neutron Radiotherapy
21. Hyperthermia
22. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
23. Stereotactic Irradiation: CNS Tumors
24. Stereotactic Body Irradiation: Extracranial Tumors
25. Metastatic Disease: Bone, Spinal Cord, Brain, Liver, and Lung
SECTION III DISEASE SITES
Part A. Central Nervous System Tumors
Overview
26. Low-Grade Gliomas
27. High-Grade Gliomas
28. Benign Brain Tumors: Meningiomas and Vestibular Schwannomas
29. Pituitary Tumors and Craniopharyngiomas
30. Spinal Cord Tumors
31. Orbital, Ocular, and Optic Nerve Tumors
Part B. Head and Neck Tumors
Overview
32. Oral Cavity
33. Oropharyngeal Cancer
34. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
35. Larynx and Hypopharynx Cancer
36. Sinonasal Cancer
37. Salivary Gland Malignancies
38. Thyroid Cancer
39. Unknown Head and Neck Primary Site
40. Management of the Neck
41. Cutaneous Carcinoma
42. Malignant Melanoma
Part C. Thoracic Neoplasms
Overview
43. Small Cell Lung Cancer
44. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
45. Cancer of the Esophagus
46. Uncommon Thoracic Tumors
Part D. Gastrointestinal Tumors
Overview
47. Gastric/GE Junction Cancer
48. Pancreatic Cancer
49. Hepatobiliary Cancer
50. Colon Cancer
51. Rectal Cancer
52. Anal Carcinoma
Part E. Genitourinary Tumors
Overview
53. Prostate Cancer
54. Bladder Cancer
55. Testicular Cancer
56. Kidney and Ureteral Carcinoma
57. Penile Cancer
Part F. Gynecologic Tumors
Overview
58. Cervical Cancer
59. Endometrial Cancer
60. Cancers of the Vulva and Vagina
61. Ovarian Cancer
Part G. Breast Cancer
Overview
62. Noninvasive Breast Cancer
63. Breast Cancer: Stages I-II
64. Breast Cancer: Postmastectomy Radiation, Locally Advanced Disease, and Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Part H. Sarcoma and Benign Disease
65. Soft Tissue Sarcoma
66. Benign Diseases
Part I. Childhood Cancers
Overview
67. Central Nervous System Tumors
68. Pediatric Soft Tissue Sarcomas
69. Pediatric Sarcomas of Bone
70. Wilms' Tumor
71. Retinoblastoma
72. Neuroblastoma
73. Pediatric Leukemias and Lymphomas
74. Pediatric Hodgkin's Lymphoma
75. Rare Pediatric Tumors
Part J. Lymphoma and Hematologic Malignancies
Overview
76. Hodgkin's Lymphoma
77. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
78. Multiple Myeloma and Other Plasma Cell Neoplasms
79. Mycosis Fungoides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323672467
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672481
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672474
About the Author
Joel Tepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.