Gunderson and Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672467, 9780323672481

Gunderson and Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology

5th Edition

Authors: Joel Tepper
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672467
eBook ISBN: 9780323672481
eBook ISBN: 9780323672474
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2020
Page Count: 1654
Description

A comprehensive, multidisciplinary resource for the entire radiation oncology team, Gunderson & Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology, 5th Edition, thoroughly covers all aspects of this complex and dynamic field. Concise, templated chapters cover the basic biology of oncologic disease processes as well as updated treatment algorithms, the latest clinical guidelines, and state-of-the-art techniques and modalities. More than 1,000 images—detailed anatomy drawings, radiographic images, and more—provide outstanding visual support for every area of the text.

Table of Contents

SECTION I SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATIONS OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY

Part A. Radiobiology

1. The Biological Basis of Radiation Oncology

2. Molecular and Cellular Biology

3. Dose-Response Modifiers in Radiation Therapy

4. Interaction of Chemotherapy and Radiation

5. Biologics and Their Interactions with Radiation

Part B. Physics

6. Radiation Oncology Physics

7. Radiation Physics - Stereotactic

Part C. Related Cancer Disciplines

8. Surgical Principles

9. Principles of Chemotherapy

10. Imaging in Oncology

11. Nuclear Medicine

12. Health Services Research in Radiation Oncology

13. Statistics and Clinical Trials

14. Late Effects after Radiation

SECTION II TECHNIQUES AND MODALITIES

15. Brachytherapy

16. Intensity-Modulated and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy

17. Intraoperative Irradiation

18. Total Body Irradiation

19. Charged Particle Radiotherapy

20. Neutron Radiotherapy

21. Hyperthermia

22. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

23. Stereotactic Irradiation: CNS Tumors

24. Stereotactic Body Irradiation: Extracranial Tumors

25. Metastatic Disease: Bone, Spinal Cord, Brain, Liver, and Lung

SECTION III DISEASE SITES

Part A. Central Nervous System Tumors

Overview

26. Low-Grade Gliomas

27. High-Grade Gliomas

28. Benign Brain Tumors: Meningiomas and Vestibular Schwannomas

29. Pituitary Tumors and Craniopharyngiomas

30. Spinal Cord Tumors

31. Orbital, Ocular, and Optic Nerve Tumors

Part B. Head and Neck Tumors

Overview

32. Oral Cavity

33. Oropharyngeal Cancer

34. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

35. Larynx and Hypopharynx Cancer

36. Sinonasal Cancer

37. Salivary Gland Malignancies

38. Thyroid Cancer

39. Unknown Head and Neck Primary Site

40. Management of the Neck

41. Cutaneous Carcinoma

42. Malignant Melanoma

Part C. Thoracic Neoplasms

Overview

43. Small Cell Lung Cancer

44. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

45. Cancer of the Esophagus

46. Uncommon Thoracic Tumors

Part D. Gastrointestinal Tumors

Overview

47. Gastric/GE Junction Cancer

48. Pancreatic Cancer

49. Hepatobiliary Cancer

50. Colon Cancer

51. Rectal Cancer

52. Anal Carcinoma

Part E. Genitourinary Tumors

Overview

53. Prostate Cancer

54. Bladder Cancer

55. Testicular Cancer

56. Kidney and Ureteral Carcinoma

57. Penile Cancer

Part F. Gynecologic Tumors

Overview

58. Cervical Cancer

59. Endometrial Cancer

60. Cancers of the Vulva and Vagina

61. Ovarian Cancer

Part G. Breast Cancer

Overview

62. Noninvasive Breast Cancer

63. Breast Cancer: Stages I-II

64. Breast Cancer: Postmastectomy Radiation, Locally Advanced Disease, and Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Part H. Sarcoma and Benign Disease

65. Soft Tissue Sarcoma

66. Benign Diseases

Part I. Childhood Cancers

Overview

67. Central Nervous System Tumors

68. Pediatric Soft Tissue Sarcomas

69. Pediatric Sarcomas of Bone

70. Wilms' Tumor

71. Retinoblastoma

72. Neuroblastoma

73. Pediatric Leukemias and Lymphomas

74. Pediatric Hodgkin's Lymphoma

75. Rare Pediatric Tumors

Part J. Lymphoma and Hematologic Malignancies

Overview

76. Hodgkin's Lymphoma

77. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

78. Multiple Myeloma and Other Plasma Cell Neoplasms

79. Mycosis Fungoides

About the Author

Joel Tepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

