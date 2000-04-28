Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry 10 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737884, 9781845698355

Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry 10

1st Edition

Authors: P A Williams Glyn O. Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781845698355
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737884
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th April 2000
Page Count: 470
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
325.00
276.25
230.00
195.50
195.00
165.75
328.18
278.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
267.75
245.00
208.25
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The tenth volume of "Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry" provides an up-to-date account of the latest research developments in the characterisation, properties and applications of polysaccharides and proteins used in food.

Readership

The food industry

Table of Contents

Polysaccharide characterisation; Polysaccharide gelation; Mixed biopolymer systems; High solid systems; Proteins and emulsions; Recent developments, future trends.

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698355
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737884

About the Author

P A Williams

Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

The North East Wales Institute, UK

Glyn O. Phillips

Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.