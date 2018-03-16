Part 1. Agricultural, and economics

1. Acacia seyal gums in Sudan: Ecology and economic contribution

Sara Saad Awad

2. Management practices of gum arabic-producing trees

Zeinab M. Hammad

3. Valuation of environmental role of Acacia senegal tree in the Gum Belt of Kordofan and Blue Nile Sectors, Sudan

Mohamed El Nour Taha

4. Impact of vegetation cover changes on gum arabic production

Sara Awadalkarim Ahmed

5. Gum arabic: Certification and assessment of marketing opportunities

Hagir Mahagoub Mahagoub El Nasri Mohammed

Part 2. Chemistry, food and feed applications

6. Chemical properties of gum Arabic

Abdalbasit Adam Mariod

7. Physical and electro properties of gum Arabic

Abdelrahman Badawi

8. New trends in gum arabic methods of analysis

Elhadi Mohamed Ibrahim

9. Thermal characteristics of Acacia gums from Gummiferea

B.I. Beelly Osman

10. Processing of a highly-purified grade of gum arabic from gum dust

Nawal Abdel-Gayoum Abdel-Rahman

11. Processing and modification of gum arabic in specific applications

Olatunji Ololade

12. Enhancement of color stability in foods by gum arabic

Abdalbasit Adam Mario D

13. Gum arabic as a thickener and stabilizing agent in dairy products

Abdelmoneim Elhadi Sulieman

14. Effect of gum arabic (prebiotic) on physico-chemical and organoleptic properties of yoghurt (probiotic)

Mohamed Abubakar Talib

15. Extending cloud stability of Tamarindus indica l. Juice using sodium alginate and gum arabic during storage in the refrigerator

Mohamed Abubakar Talib

Part 3. Medical and health uses

16. Health benefits of gum Arabic and medical use

Abdelkareem Ahmed

17. Gum arabic beneficial effects, clinical applications and future prospective

Lamis Abdel Gadir Kaddam, Imad FadlElmula and Amal Mahmoud Saeed

18. Use of acacia gum in the treatment of skin lesions of two children with kwashiorkor

Insaf Abdelkarim Elhag Ali

19. Extraction and utilization of Sudanese Acacia seeds oil in Biodiesel preparation

M. A. Hamed

20. Gum arabic dietary fiber

Abdalbasit Adam Mariod

21. Gum arabic and kidney failure: An exceptional panacea

Isam Mohamed ELAmin Abu Zeid

22. Gum arabic as dietary animal feed additives

Abdelaziz Ahmed Fadlelmoula

23. Applications of gum arabic in medical and health benefits

Noura Karamalla Mohamed Salih Karamalla

24. Functional properties of gum arabic

Abdalbasit Adam Mariod

25. Effect of gum arabic on the fecal bacterial mass on healthy human volunteers

Rasheeda Hamid Hamid Ahmed

26. Gastroprotective activity of gum arabic

Suzy Munir Salama