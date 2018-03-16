Gum Arabic
1st Edition
Structure, Properties, Application and Economics
Description
Gum Arabic: Structure, Properties, Application and Economics explores the management practices of gum Arabic producing trees and their environmental role, the characteristics and properties of the gum, and presents current and developing uses in food, feed, and medicinal applications. The book provides insight into regulatory aspects of production and quality control as well as underscoring some of the geographically based differences in gum Arabic trees, production, and regulation of products. Written by experts in the field, the book provides current research and developments in gum Arabic. It is an important resource for researchers in industry and academia interested in the advances in this area.
Key Features
- Written by leading experts from key gum Arabic producing regions of the world
- Explores the management practices of gum Arabic, from the environmental role of the tree to uses in food, feed, and medicinal applications
- Provides nanoscience and nanotechnology applications using gum Arabic
- Discusses applications of gum Arabic in medicine and health
- Presents new research and trends in gum Arabic, investigating the physical properties, such as electric, optical, thermal, and magnetic
Readership
Industry researchers and producers as well as product developers; academic and institutional researchers, including food chemists
Table of Contents
Part 1. Agricultural, and economics
1. Acacia seyal gums in Sudan: Ecology and economic contribution
Sara Saad Awad
2. Management practices of gum arabic-producing trees
Zeinab M. Hammad
3. Valuation of environmental role of Acacia senegal tree in the Gum Belt of Kordofan and Blue Nile Sectors, Sudan
Mohamed El Nour Taha
4. Impact of vegetation cover changes on gum arabic production
Sara Awadalkarim Ahmed
5. Gum arabic: Certification and assessment of marketing opportunities
Hagir Mahagoub Mahagoub El Nasri Mohammed
Part 2. Chemistry, food and feed applications
6. Chemical properties of gum Arabic
Abdalbasit Adam Mariod
7. Physical and electro properties of gum Arabic
Abdelrahman Badawi
8. New trends in gum arabic methods of analysis
Elhadi Mohamed Ibrahim
9. Thermal characteristics of Acacia gums from Gummiferea
B.I. Beelly Osman
10. Processing of a highly-purified grade of gum arabic from gum dust
Nawal Abdel-Gayoum Abdel-Rahman
11. Processing and modification of gum arabic in specific applications
Olatunji Ololade
12. Enhancement of color stability in foods by gum arabic
Abdalbasit Adam Mario D
13. Gum arabic as a thickener and stabilizing agent in dairy products
Abdelmoneim Elhadi Sulieman
14. Effect of gum arabic (prebiotic) on physico-chemical and organoleptic properties of yoghurt (probiotic)
Mohamed Abubakar Talib
15. Extending cloud stability of Tamarindus indica l. Juice using sodium alginate and gum arabic during storage in the refrigerator
Mohamed Abubakar Talib
Part 3. Medical and health uses
16. Health benefits of gum Arabic and medical use
Abdelkareem Ahmed
17. Gum arabic beneficial effects, clinical applications and future prospective
Lamis Abdel Gadir Kaddam, Imad FadlElmula and Amal Mahmoud Saeed
18. Use of acacia gum in the treatment of skin lesions of two children with kwashiorkor
Insaf Abdelkarim Elhag Ali
19. Extraction and utilization of Sudanese Acacia seeds oil in Biodiesel preparation
M. A. Hamed
20. Gum arabic dietary fiber
Abdalbasit Adam Mariod
21. Gum arabic and kidney failure: An exceptional panacea
Isam Mohamed ELAmin Abu Zeid
22. Gum arabic as dietary animal feed additives
Abdelaziz Ahmed Fadlelmoula
23. Applications of gum arabic in medical and health benefits
Noura Karamalla Mohamed Salih Karamalla
24. Functional properties of gum arabic
Abdalbasit Adam Mariod
25. Effect of gum arabic on the fecal bacterial mass on healthy human volunteers
Rasheeda Hamid Hamid Ahmed
26. Gastroprotective activity of gum arabic
Suzy Munir Salama
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120033
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120026
About the Editor
Abdalbasit Mariod
Dr. Abdalbasit Adam Mariod is a Professor in the Department of Biology, College of Sciences and Art, University of Jeddah, ALkamil, Saudi Arabia. He is the founder of Ghibaish College of Science & Technology, Ghibaish, Sudan. Dr. Mariod has authored more than 92 publications, most of them in new oil sources of Sudan. He is an expert in oil chemistry, and has published six books and four book chapters. He received his PhD in Food Chemistry in 2005 from the Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics, Institute of Food Chemistry, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universitäat, Münster, Germany. With over 15 years of experience and having led workshops on Gum Arabic, Dr. Mariod has put together a team of leading experts from key gum Arabic producing regions, representing the latest research and developments with this important emulsifier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, College of Sciences and Art, University of Jeddah, ALkamil, Saudi Arabia