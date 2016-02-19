Guitarrero Cave - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124605800, 9781483257952

Guitarrero Cave

1st Edition

Early Man in the Andes

Editors: Thomas F. Lynch
eBook ISBN: 9781483257952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 350
Description

Guitarrero Cave: Early Man in the Andes is a product of the environmental approach to archeology that had its beginnings in postwar Britain. Guitarrero Cave is a key site for reconstructing the way of life of the early inhabitants of South America and the survey results about the cave demonstrate the long history, continuity, and even conservatism that characterize Andean culture.

This book is organized into four parts encompassing 12 chapters. Part I describes the stratigraphy, chronology, setting, and excavation activities of the cave. This part also presents the results of pollen and paleoenthnobotanical analysis, along with the vegetation and land use near Guitarrero Cave. The subsequent parts explore the plant and faunal remains, as well as the archaeological findings, specifically the bone, wood tools, cordage, basketry, and textiles of ancient Andes settlers. The last part examines Guitarrero cave in its Andean Context.

This book will be of value to archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

I The Site: Its Relationships with the Environment, Past and Present

1 Setting and Excavations

The Larger Setting

Guitarrero Cave: The Site

Excavations

References

2 Stratigraphy and Chronology

Complex I

Complex P

Complex II

Complex II?

Complex III

Complex IV

3 Pollen Analysis and Paleoethnobotany

Pollen Zonation and Inferred Paleoenvironment

Chronology and Correlations

Paleoethnobotanical Speculations

Appendix Sedimentological Analysis of Pollen Samples

Sampling and Laboratory Procedure

References

4 Vegetation and Land Use near Guitarrero Cave

Land Use on the Cordillera Negra Slope

Vegetation of the Valley Bottom

Reconstruction of the Original Vegetation

Land-Use History

References

II Prehistoric Use and Modification of Plants and Animals

5 Plant Remains from Guitarrero Cave

Current Farming Patterns

The Archaeological Plant Remains

Method of Study

The Plant Remains

The Significance of the Plant Remains

Origins of Cultivated Plants in South America

Significance of the Guitarrero Cave Deposit in Highland Peruvian

Archaeology

References

6 Ancient Peruvian Highland Maize

Methods of Study

Maize Remains in Complex III

Maize Remains from Complex IV

Discussion

Conclusion

References

7 Variation in the Cultivated Beans

8 The Faunal Remains

The Faunal Sample

Methods of Evaluation

Characterization of the Guitarrero Fauna

Characterization of the Faunal Remains of Other Sites in the Callejón De Huaylas

Comparison With Other Highland Sites

Dietary Reconstruction

Distribution of Skeletal Elements

Evidence of Animal Domestication

Summary

Appendix Land Snails

III The Artifacts

9 Artifacts Made from Stone and Other Inorganic Materials

Projectile Points

Other Bifacial Artifacts

Scrapers and Perforators

Heavy Scrapers and Choppers

Blades

Cores

Hammerstones

Possible Grinding Stone

Scratched and Grooved Rocks

Spheroidal Stones

Beads and Pendants

Miscellaneous Decorative Items

Notes on Ceramics

References

10 Done and Wood Tools

Bone Artifacts

Wooden Artifacts

References

11 Cordage, Basketry, and Textiles

Cordage

Internal Correlations

External Correlations

Textiles

Internal Correlations

External Correlations

Acknowledgments

References

IV Guitarrero Cave in Perspective

12 Guitarrero Cave in Its Andean Context

Index

