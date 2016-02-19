Guitarrero Cave: Early Man in the Andes is a product of the environmental approach to archeology that had its beginnings in postwar Britain. Guitarrero Cave is a key site for reconstructing the way of life of the early inhabitants of South America and the survey results about the cave demonstrate the long history, continuity, and even conservatism that characterize Andean culture.

This book is organized into four parts encompassing 12 chapters. Part I describes the stratigraphy, chronology, setting, and excavation activities of the cave. This part also presents the results of pollen and paleoenthnobotanical analysis, along with the vegetation and land use near Guitarrero Cave. The subsequent parts explore the plant and faunal remains, as well as the archaeological findings, specifically the bone, wood tools, cordage, basketry, and textiles of ancient Andes settlers. The last part examines Guitarrero cave in its Andean Context.

This book will be of value to archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, and researchers.