Guidelines for Management of Acute Head Injury - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898507307

Guidelines for Management of Acute Head Injury

1st Edition

Authors: David Hardy J. Klein Richard Ashpole
Paperback ISBN: 9781898507307
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th December 1995
Page Count: 40
The aim of this booklet is to bridge the gap between rescue of a patient with an acute head injury and his or her treatment by a neurosurgeon. It provides a protocol for management of acute head injuries aimed at paramedics, all accident and emergency department staff, orthopaedic and general surgeons, casualty consultants, armed forces medics.

David Hardy

Consultant Neurosurgeon, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK

J. Klein

Richard Ashpole

Sydney Memorial Hospital, Australia

