Guidelines for Management of Acute Head Injury
1st Edition
Authors: David Hardy J. Klein Richard Ashpole
Paperback ISBN: 9781898507307
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th December 1995
Page Count: 40
Description
The aim of this booklet is to bridge the gap between rescue of a patient with an acute head injury and his or her treatment by a neurosurgeon. It provides a protocol for management of acute head injuries aimed at paramedics, all accident and emergency department staff, orthopaedic and general surgeons, casualty consultants, armed forces medics.
About the Author
David Hardy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurosurgeon, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK
J. Klein
Richard Ashpole
Affiliations and Expertise
Sydney Memorial Hospital, Australia
