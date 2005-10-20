Guided Wave Optical Components and Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120884810, 9780080532714

Guided Wave Optical Components and Devices

1st Edition

Basics, Technology, and Applications

Authors: Bishnu Pal
eBook ISBN: 9780080532714
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120884810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 2005
Page Count: 472
Description

Guided Wave Optical Components and Devices provides a comprehensive, lucid, and clear introduction to the world of guided wave optical components and devices. Bishnu Pal has collaborated with some of the greatest minds in optics to create a truly inclusive treatise on this contemporary topic. Written by leaders in the field, this book delivers cutting-edge research and essential information for professionals, researchers, and students on emerging topics like microstructured fibers, broadband fibers, polymer fiber components and waveguides, acousto-optic interactions in fibers, higher order mode fibers, nonlinear and parametric process in fibers, revolutionary effects of erbium doped and Raman fiber amplifiers in DWDM and CATV networks, all-fiber network branching component technology platforms like fused fiber couplers, fiber gratings, and side-polished fiber half-couplers, arrayed waveguides, optical MEMS, fiber sensing technologies including safety, civil structural health monitoring, and gyroscope applications.

Key Features

  • Accessible introduction to wide range of topics relating to established and emerging optical components
  • Single-source reference for graduate students in optical engineering and newcomer practitioners, focused on components
  • Extensive bibliographical information included so readers can get a broad introduction to a variety of optical components and their applications in an optical network

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and aspiring & practicing engineers in optical components & optical fiber telecommunications.

Table of Contents

CH 1: Single-mode fiber designs - evolutionary trends / CH 2: Recent development of polymer optical fiber and its applications / CH 3: Microstructured optical fibers / CH 4: Photonic Bandgap Bragg fibers / CH 5: Radial effective index method for the analysis of microstructured fibers / CH 6: Some important nonlinear effects in optical fibers / CH 7: Fiber-optic parametric amplifiers for lightwave systems / CH 8: Erbium doped fiber amplifiers / CH 9: Fiber-optic Raman amplifiers / CH 10: Application of numerical analysis techniques for the optimization of wideband amplifier performances / CH 11: Analog and digital transmission using high-power Fiber amplifiers / CH 12: Optical amplifiers for dynamic optical networks / CH 13: Fused fiber couplers: Fabrication, Modeling, and Applications / CH 14: Side-polished evanescently coupled optical fiber overlay devices / CH 15: Fiber gratings / CH 16: Enhancing photosensitivity of optical fibers / CH 17: Solitons in fiber Bragg gratings / CH 18: Advances in DWDM multiplexing/demultiplexing Technologies / CH 19: Dispersion tailored higher order mode fibers for in-line fiber photonic devices / CH 20: Acousto-optic interactions in few-mode optical fibers / CH 21: Basic theory and design procedures for arrayed waveguide structures / CH 22: Photobleached gratings in electrooptic waveguide polymers / CH 23: Optical MEMS using commercial foundries / CH 24: Principles of fiber optic sensors / CH 25: Structural strain and temperature measurements using FBG sensors / CH 26: Principles and status of some actively researched optical fiber sensors

About the Author

Bishnu Pal

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, India

