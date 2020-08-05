Guided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Computer Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Kevin Arce. Articles will include: Computer Aided Planning and Placement in Implant Surgery; Patient-specific CAD-CAM Osteosynthesis in Orthognathic Surgery; 3-D Soft Tissue Simulation in Orthognathic Surgery; Computer Assisted Design and Manufacturing in Combined Orthognathic and Temporomandibular Joint Surgery; Computer Aided Design and Manufacturing in the Management of Craniofacial Congenital Deformities; Computer Assisted Planning and Intraoperative Navigation in the Management of Temporomandibular Joint Ankyloses; 3-D Computer-assisted Surgical Planning, Manufacturing, Intraoperative Navigation and CT in Maxillofacial Trauma; 3-D Computer Assisted Surgical Planning, Manufacturing and Intraoperative Navigation in Oncologic Surgery; 3-D Computer Assisted Surgical Planning and Manufacturing in Complex Mandibular Reconstruction; 3-D Computer Assisted Surgical Planning and Manufacturing in Complex Maxillary Reconstruction; Developing an In-House Computer Assisted and Manufacturing Program for Craniomaxillofacial Surgery; Integration of Minimally Invasive Orthognathic Surgery and 3D Virtual Planning in Orthognathic Surgery; and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 5th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323732925
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323732932
Kevin Arce
