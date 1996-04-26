Guidebook on Molecular Modeling in Drug Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121782450, 9780080532332

Guidebook on Molecular Modeling in Drug Design

1st Edition

Editors: N. Claude Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780080532332
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121782450
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300297
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th April 1996
Page Count: 361
Description

Specially designed computer software is revolutionizing procedures for structured or rational drug design and discovery. The Guidebook on Molecular Modeling in Drug Design serves as a manual for the analysis ofmolecular structure and the correlation of these structures with pharmacological reactions. Intended as an introductory guide for advanced students and professionals with an interest in computer-assisted modeling for drug design and discovery, this bookwill also be of interest to medicinal and organic chemists, pharmaceutical researchers, pharmacologists, and biochemists who want to gain further insight into this rapidly advancing field.

Molecular modeling is assuming an important role in the understanding of three-dimensional aspects in the specificity of drug-receptor interactions at the molecular level. This research area has become a well-established discipline in pharmaceutical research. It has created unprecedented opportunities in assisting medicinal chemists in the design of new therapeutic agents. Advances made in computer hardware and in theoretical medicinal chemistry have brought high-performance computing and graphics tools within reach of most academic and industrial laboratories, facilitating the development of useful approaches to rational drug design.

The Guidebook on Molecular Modeling in Drug Design serves as a manual for the analysis of the molecular structure of biological molecules and drugs and the correlation of these structures with pharmacological actions. Intended as a guide for advanced students and professionals with an interest in computer-assisted modeling for drug design and discovery, this book will also be of interest to medicinal and organic chemists, pharmaceutical researchers, pharmacologists, and biochemists who want to gain further insight into this rapidly advancing field.

Readership

Medicinal chemists, organic chemists, pharmaceutical researchers, pharmacologists, and biochemists.

Table of Contents

N.C. Cohen, Preface. N.C. Cohen, The Molecular Modeling Perspective in Drug Design. R.E. Hubbard, Molecular Graphics and Modeling: The Tools of the Trade. T. Gund, Molecular Modeling of Small Molecules.A. Itai, M.Y. Mitzutani, and Y. Nishibata, Computer-Assisted New-Lead Design. J. Priestle and G. Paris, Experimental Techniques and Data Banks. P. Gund, G. Maggiora, and J.P. Snyder, Computer-Assisted Drug Discovery. M. Clare, S. Rao,and J.P. Snyder, Modeling Drug-Receptor Interactions. J.P. Tollenaere, Glossary of Terminology. Index.

About the Editor

N. Claude Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

Synergix Drug Design Company, Jerusalem, Israel.

Reviews

@qu:"A particular strength of the book is its practically-oriented approach, with detailed descriptions of the techniques used for modeling." @Source:ANGEWAITE CHEM @qu:"This book...gives a good introduction and overview of the rational design methods that are currently used in pharmaceutical research. As such, it also makes worthwhile reading for all researchers involved in drug discovery, e.g. medicinal chemists, molecular biologists and pharmacologists, who wish to gain a better insight into the possibilities offered by these techniques. I would even recommend that managers who need to decide on the organization of a molecular modelling environment in their company take a closer look at this book!" @source:--TIPS

