Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular Cell Biology, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822538, 9780080496986

Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 350

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Christine Guthrie Gerald Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780080496986
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2002
Page Count: 623
Table of Contents

Topics covered include: Basic Techniques, Making Mutants, Genomics, and Proteomics

Description

This volume and its companion, Volume 351, are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdoctoral students as well as researchers, by providing all the up-to-date methods necessary to study genes in yeast. Procedures are included that enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines. Specific topics addressed in this book include basic techniques, making mutants, genomics, and proteomics.

Readership

Biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists.

Details

No. of pages:
623
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080496986
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822538

Reviews

"...this is an excellent collection of methods that is certain to be an important handbook for yeast researchers." -Will Prinz, National Institutes of Health for ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY (April 2003)

About the Series Volume Editors

Christine Guthrie Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Fink Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

