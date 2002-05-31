Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 350
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Topics covered include: Basic Techniques, Making Mutants, Genomics, and Proteomics
Description
This volume and its companion, Volume 351, are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdoctoral students as well as researchers, by providing all the up-to-date methods necessary to study genes in yeast. Procedures are included that enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines. Specific topics addressed in this book include basic techniques, making mutants, genomics, and proteomics.
Readership
Biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 623
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 31st May 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496986
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822538
Reviews
"...this is an excellent collection of methods that is certain to be an important handbook for yeast researchers." -Will Prinz, National Institutes of Health for ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY (April 2003)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Christine Guthrie Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Fink Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.