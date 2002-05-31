Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822545, 9780080918501

Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part C, Volume 351

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Christine Guthrie
Series Volume Editors: Gerald Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780080918501
eBook ISBN: 9780080884233
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822545
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2002
Page Count: 735

Table of Contents

Topics covered include: Cytology Biochemistry Cell Fractionation Cell Biology

Description

This volume and its companion, Volume 350, are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdoctoral students as well as researchers, by providing all the up-to-date methods necessary to study genes in yeast. Procedures are included that enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines. Specific topics addressed in this book include cytology, biochemistry, cell fractionation, and cell biology.

Readership

Biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christine Guthrie Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

About the Series Volume Editors

Gerald Fink Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

