Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part C, Volume 351
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Topics covered include: Cytology Biochemistry Cell Fractionation Cell Biology
Description
This volume and its companion, Volume 350, are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdoctoral students as well as researchers, by providing all the up-to-date methods necessary to study genes in yeast. Procedures are included that enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines. Specific topics addressed in this book include cytology, biochemistry, cell fractionation, and cell biology.
Readership
Biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and microbiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 735
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 31st May 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822545
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918501
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884233
About the Series Volume Editors
Gerald Fink Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Department of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christine Guthrie Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.