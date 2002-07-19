Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123106711, 9780080574738

Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 350

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080574738
Paperback ISBN: 9780123106711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2002
Page Count: 623
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12600.00
10710.00
125.00
106.25
220.00
187.00
155.00
131.75
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Topics covered include: Basic Techniques, Making Mutants, Genomics, and Proteomics

Description

This volume and its companion Volume 351 will supplement Volume 194 of MIE. The guides are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdocs as well as researchers. Whether an established researcher or newcomer to the field, these volumes will contain all the up-to-date methods needed to study "Genes in Yeast." Procedures are included to enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information will be given for proven procedures that can be used as a guide for developing protocols in a number of disciplines.

Readership

Post-graduate students and researchers in biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, microbiology and biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
623
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080574738
Paperback ISBN:
9780123106711

Reviews

"...this is an excellent collection of methods that is certain to be an important handbook for yeast researchers." -Will Prinz, National Institutes of Health for ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY (April 2003)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Author Unknown Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.