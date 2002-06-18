Guide to Yeast Genetics and Molecular and Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 350
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Topics covered include: Basic Techniques, Making Mutants, Genomics, and Proteomics
Description
This volume and its companion Volume 351 will supplement Volume 194 of MIE. The guides are specifically designed to meet the needs of graduate students and postdocs as well as researchers. Whether an established researcher or newcomer to the field, these volumes will contain all the up-to-date methods needed to study "Genes in Yeast." Procedures are included to enable newcomers to set up a yeast laboratory and to master basic manipulations. Relevant background and reference information will be given for proven procedures that can be used as a guide for developing protocols in a number of disciplines.
Readership
Post-graduate students and researchers in biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, microbiology and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 623
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 19th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123106711
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574738
Reviews
"...this is an excellent collection of methods that is certain to be an important handbook for yeast researchers." -Will Prinz, National Institutes of Health for ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY (April 2003)